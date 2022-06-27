Report: Antony Is Pushing For A Move To Manchester United From Ajax

Manchester United target Antony who has become a strong target for the club in this transfer window is said to be pushing for a move to United this summer according to a new report.

United are pursuing a move for Antony in this transfer window as Erik Ten Hag remains a fan of the winger with the Brazilian becoming the clubs main attacking target.

Ten Hag included Antony heavily in his title winning Ajax side last season and remains keen to reunite with the player at Old Trafford.

Ajax would be reluctant to allow a number of players depart their club this summer, that includes sending players to United.

Not only is Ten Hag keen to reunite with Antony this summer but Antony is also said to be keen on a move to the Premier League and in particular a move to United.

Now, according to 90min football, Antony is now said to be pushing for a move to United, reporting;

“Antony is pushing for a move to Manchester United and to reunite with Ten Hag.”

The report continued by stating;

“Manchester United are hopeful Antony’s desire to move to Manchester United will help convince Ajax to lower their demands.”

