Report: Alejandro Garnacho Set To Sign New Long Term Manchester United Contract

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Manchester United youngster and dubbed ‘wonderkid’ Alejandro Garnacho is set to sign a new contract which will commit his long term future to the club according to a new report.

United have been keen to secure the services of youngster, Garnacho for a period of time with the club offering the young Argentine a new contract.

Garnacho had been the subject of interest from a number of clubs across Europe who were monitoring the situation with the youngster, including the likes of Juventus.

United fans had stated their intent to see Garnacho sign a new contract and supporters will be happy to learn of the new news.

The youngster who has been labelled as a wonder kid due to his level of performances for United’s youth team in the past season.

Garnacho has already impressed United supporters once again this season by reporting back to training ahead of his scheduled return date, once again showing his strong and high levels of commitment to the club.

Now, according to a Twitter source known as zeeshanxz who has proven to be reliable with United news in recent months has stated;

“Family of Alejandro Garnacho have been invited to Carrington for new contract photoshoot - player is set to commit his long term future to Man United after approval from Erik ten Hag today.”

Daily Mail

Manchester United stars are 'ordered into training at 9am' by new boss Ten Hag - in a throwback to Sir Alex Ferguson's reign - as the Dutchman looks to make his mark on his new squad in pre-season

Erik ten Hag is already stamping his authority at Manchester United and has reportedly made a rule change which is a throwback to Sir Alex Ferguson's era at the club. The Manchester Evening News have reported that Ten Hag ordered players to report to training by 9am on Tuesday - something Ferguson did during his legendary spell as United manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus earns more from shirt sponsorship than some Premier League giants

Juventus has been cutting down their expenditure in recent months, and this has seen them lose high-profile players like Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi. It seems they haven’t been making enough money to keep their best stars, but a new report on shirt sponsorship deals shows that they are among the top ten earners in Europe.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Neymar transfer: Potential landing spots for PSG star, including Barcelona, Manchester United and Newcastle

The last couple years of the transfer market have seen some incredible action. Last year, it was Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United that shook up the landscape of European soccer. This summer we've already seen Erling Haaland move to Manchester City, and Kylian Mbappe almost ended up at Real Madrid before pulling an about face and returning to PSG. While the market continues to bring surprises, a new name entering the rumor mill is that of PSG superstar Neymar. Brought in to take the Parisians to new heights, they've long been dominant in France and largely inconsistent on the continental scale. He's battled off-the-field issues, he's struggled to stay healthy and consistent on it, and it might be the time for him to move on and revive his club career. Neymar is reportedly bothered by recent comments from club chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, seemingly opening the door for any perceived uncommitted player to go.
NFL
The Guardian

Nottingham named worst UK city for broadband outages

Almost 11 million consumers have suffered a broadband blackout lasting more than three hours over the last year, with Nottingham named Britain’s “outage capital”. The average UK household lost a total of almost two days of internet time as a result of loss of service, power cuts and maintenance, figures show.
U.K.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Raphinha, De Ligt, Ake, Firmino, Kimpembe

Barcelona are ready to make an offer worth up to £60m for Leeds United winger Raphinha, 25, in a bid to beat Chelsea to the Brazil international's signature. (Times - subscription required) Chelsea are progressing in their talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt, 22, but Juventus want the Netherlands...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Steffen set for Boro loan move

Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen is close to completing a season-long loan move to Championship side Middlesbrough. The 27-year-old wants to play regularly in order to cement his place in the United States World Cup squad, but with Ederson secure in the number one spot at City, Steffen knows there is very little chance of that happening if he remains at Etihad Stadium.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report: Brandon Williams Set To Leave Manchester United

Brandon Williams is set to leave Manchester United this summer as Erik Ten Hag looks to overhaul his squad ahead of his first campaign as manager, according to a report. With the imminent arrival of Tyrell Malacia - who is set to be the direct competition for Luke Shaw from next season meaning a lack of opportunity for players like Williams.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Man Utd to resist offers for midfielder after Ten Hag assessment

So far in this summer’s transfer window, much of the focus has been on the ins and outs of Manchester United’s midfield. Several senior members of that area have already departed the club. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard have all left on free transfers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Former Manchester United And Arsenal Target Richarlison Signs For Tottenham

Everton striker Richarlison is set to complete a move to Tottenham after previous links to both Manchester United and Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano. United and Arsenal had both looked at Richarlison as a possible striker target however both clubs have missed out to Spurs who have reached an agreement to sign the striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

