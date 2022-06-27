ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No bond set for Sioux Falls man facing rape, burglary charges in Brown County

By Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
 3 days ago
A Sioux Falls man facing allegations of rape and burglary in Brow County will remain in custody.

Tujuane L. Lowry, 45, made his initial appearance in magistrate court Monday where Judge Cullen McNeece declined to set bond.

Lowry has been in custody since early on the morning of June 22 when he surrendered to law enforcement after refusing to leave an Aberdeen apartment for about two and a half hours. His negotiations with law enforcement at that time came almost two days after a pursuit around 1 a.m. on June 20. This pursuit started after police claim Lowry fled following an attempted traffic stop in Aberdeen that continued in Brown County. Speeds topped 80 mph, according to police, and the pursuit ended near Spink County.

Police officers were looking for Lowry in connection to allegations that on June 18, he entered another person's home and assaulted her. He is facing two burglary charges and one count of rape in connection to that incident. Each charge has a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

His is also facing several misdemeanor traffic violations in connection to the pursuit, along with felony aggravated eluding, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

McNeece appointed Brandon Taliaferro as Lowry's court-appointed attorney.

Few details were shared about the incident in court, but according to an affidavit in the case, the victim told law enforcement she was asleep in her home when Lowry arrived and that Lowry was on top of her when she woke up. According to that affidavit, when the victim woke up and discovered what Lowry was doing, the two argued. She then grabbed a gun and kicked him out.

Deputy State's Attorney Ross Aldentaler recommended a $50,000 cash bond in connection to the burglary and rape charges and a $3,000 bond on the charges related to the law enforcement pursuit.

Lowry and asked that he be released on bond so he could be taken to prison to begin serving his prison sentence, but McNeece said no.

"I believe you are a danger to the community based on the facts I'm aware of," McNeece said.

Lowry's next court hearing is set for July 7.

