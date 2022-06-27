Why TRON (TRX) Is Up 6% Today

TRON (TRX) is up 6% today, at a price of $0.067961 and a 24-hour trading volume of $770,927,536, according to CoinMarketCap. There are several factors influencing TRON's bullish moment. These include the start of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 and the launch of the USDD stablecoin.

Hackathon

TRON has just started its second Grand Hackathon, an event designed to create opportunities for new, talented developers, designers, and entrepreneurs to "make their mark" while helping to advance the development of Web3 and the blockchain ecosystem . As more of the general public becomes exposed to the realm of decentralized finance, TRON seeks to create a place for more people at the blockchain table. The Hackathon allows participants to build smart contracts and DApps, and even convert applications to be used on different blockchain platforms. Those who enter can choose to build their application on one of TRON's four tracks: the Web3 Track, DeFi Track, GameFi Track, or NFT Track. On the loftier tracks, prizes worth up to $60,000 are available to the winners, with $1,000,000 total in prizes being awarded. Registration is still open until July 25, and over 1,300 participants have already signed up.

USDD Stablecoin

TRON has also recently launched its USDD stablecoin, but on June 13 it slipped below its dollar peg. This may have some investors concerned, especially in the wake of the Terra LUNA stablecoin debacle last month. But when asked about depegging, TRON Dao Reserve responded on Twitter by saying, "Is USDD depegged?... No. USDD is a decentralized stablecoin that depends on an on-chain mechanism & collateralized assets, unlike centralized stablecoin e.x. USDC, which is attached to USD in a very close spread by banking mint and redemption." They went on to say, "Certain % of volatility is unavoidable. Currently, the market volatility rate is within +- 3%, an acceptable range. We will watch the market very closely and act accordingly." The company cited the extreme market conditions for the reason behind the volatility, but perhaps users will be comforted to know that USDD was not depegged, nor did it lose all of its value.

