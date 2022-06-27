ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Heavy rainfall causes flooding; some roads to be closed in Petersburg

By Joyce Chu, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 3 days ago
PETERSBURG— As heavy rain hits the Tri-Cities, Petersburg is asking residents to stay off the roads this evening. Several roadways are closed because of high water in the Old Towne area, including Bollingbrook and Bank St. The city says its Emergency Management team, which includes Police, Fire and Public Works, are monitoring roadways throughout the evening.

Citizens should report flooded road or fallen trees blocking roads to the Public Works-Street Operations Division at (804) 733-2415 or police non-emergency at (804) 732-4222. For emergencies, please call 911.

