Cape Coral, FL

Flash flooding leaves Cape Coral residents stranded

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, FLA. – A late afternoon flash flood in Cape Coral left more than a dozen cars stranded on the road Sunday.

It was after 5pm when Cape Coral Police blocked off a section of Tropicana Parkway West, just west of Santa Barbara Blvd. A Cape Coral City spokesperson said the area got roughly 4 inches of rain in a matter of two hours.

Neighbors said past major storms couldn’t compare to the rainfall they received Sunday evening. Residents said it usually takes a couple of hours for the road’s drainage system to mitigate standing stormwater completely. Sunday it took almost 7 hours.

The City is in the planning stages of a drainage system improvement project for the area as part of the Utilities Extension Project.

