Kentucky State

Kentucky counts 9,574 new coronavirus cases in weekly report

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

This week Kentucky reported 9,574 new coronavirus cases bringing the state total to 1,398,705.1,299 of the new cases were in people age 18 and younger.30 new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 16,144.377 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID as of Monday afternoon. 54 of those were in the ICU and 18 were on a ventilator.The positivity rate is at 13.36%.Find more information about the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky here.

