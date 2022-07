Two other people including child sustain major injuries. Three people were killed, and two others were injured when an Amtrak train hit a car near Brentwood Sunday afternoon. According to Con Fire PIO Steve Hill, at 1:00 P.M. in the 3000 block of Orwood Road located in unincorporated Brentwood, a single passenger vehicle was struck by a west bound train with 85 people aboard. Three people were pronounced dead on scene. Two other victims were air lifted due to major injuries. The scene was turned over to CCC Sheriff’s Office and BNSF.

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO