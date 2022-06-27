ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations rise above 200 for first time since March

By Chris Counts
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Monday shows that the number of hospitalizations has risen above 200 for the first time since March.

The ADH data showed a bump of 21 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 209, which hasn’t been that high since March 17, 2022. The number of patients on a ventilator moved up by three to 13, while 35 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up three from the previous day.

The latest figures also showed 9,694 active cases of the virus Monday, a decrease of 447 from the previous day. There were 393 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 861,403 since the pandemic began.

New COVID-19 variants raise limited worries of new spikes

Health officials reported no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, keeping the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic at 11,568.

The latest figures also showed that as of Monday 4,103,722 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 119 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,620,969, with another 285,951 being partially immunized.

