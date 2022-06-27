Man arrested after breaking into vehicles in Pennsylvania, Florida

Man accused of breaking into cars in Pennsylvania, Florida 01:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State police said the man they believe broke into dozens of cars in Westmoreland County is behind bars in Florida, now accused of doing the same thing there.

John Hughes allegedly stole guns, jewelry, and electronics locally and stashed them in the home of a woman who police are calling a co-conspirator.

Pennsylvania State Police said it was Volusia County police who said they'd picked up John Hughes for allegedly breaking into dozens of cars, taking thousands in jewelry, guns, and money while driving a vehicle that was registered in Pennsylvania.

Troopers were able to contact the owner of the SUV, a woman named Shelby Stemm who lived at a Youngstown, Pennsylvania home. After serving a search warrant, troopers found thousands of items allegedly stolen from dozens of cars in Westmoreland County. Four missing guns were also accounted for.

Stemm and Hughes now face multiple felony theft counts.

"All of my neighbors have a story to tell. Anyone who left their car unlocked we all had the same situation our glove boxes were open," Adam Shinsky, a victim of the theft, said.

"I usually leave cash in there and all the cash was gone. I looked in the center consul, all the stuff that was easy and quick to grab was gone then I knew my car was broken into," Shinsky added.

Hughes remains in Florida, awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. Stamm is free, awaiting her preliminary arraignment. Hughes and Stamm face several different counts, ranging from felony theft to prowling in Greensburg.