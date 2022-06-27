ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after breaking into vehicles in Pennsylvania, Florida

By Ross Guidotti
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State police said the man they believe broke into dozens of cars in Westmoreland County is behind bars in Florida, now accused of doing the same thing there.

John Hughes allegedly stole guns, jewelry, and electronics locally and stashed them in the home of a woman who police are calling a co-conspirator.

Pennsylvania State Police said it was Volusia County police who said they'd picked up John Hughes for allegedly breaking into dozens of cars, taking thousands in jewelry, guns, and money while driving a vehicle that was registered in Pennsylvania.

Troopers were able to contact the owner of the SUV, a woman named Shelby Stemm who lived at a Youngstown, Pennsylvania home. After serving a search warrant, troopers found thousands of items allegedly stolen from dozens of cars in Westmoreland County. Four missing guns were also accounted for.

Stemm and Hughes now face multiple felony theft counts.

"All of my neighbors have a story to tell. Anyone who left their car unlocked we all had the same situation our glove boxes were open," Adam Shinsky, a victim of the theft, said.

"I usually leave cash in there and all the cash was gone. I looked in the center consul, all the stuff that was easy and quick to grab was gone then I knew my car was broken into," Shinsky added.

Hughes remains in Florida, awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. Stamm is free, awaiting her preliminary arraignment. Hughes and Stamm face several different counts, ranging from felony theft to prowling in Greensburg.

CBS Pittsburgh

Uniontown state Rep. Matt Dowling charged with DUI

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - State Rep. Matt Dowling of Uniontown is facing DUI charges after a crash earlier this month.Dowling said he was involved in a head-on crash on June 4. According to court paperwork filed Thursday, he's been charged with DUI, careless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and following too closely. In a statement after the crash, Dowling said he's been dealing with physical and mental trauma since a medical issue caused a serious crash last fall, leading to "life changing" injuries. He said he entered treatment to "address any possible alcohol issues" and no one else was injured in the crash this month. Dowling represents the 51st Legislative District, which covers parts of Fayette and Somerset counties. 
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple homes go up in flames in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- Two homes have been destroyed and two more suffered damage following an overnight fire in McKeesport.Firefighters and first responders were called out around 2 a.m. to an area of Soles Street near the intersection of Beaver Street.A resident in the area tells KDKA that he woke up to a fire, got out of his own home and went into an elderly neighbor's house to get the couple out with the help of police.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged in Westmoreland County crime spree to stand trial

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -  A local man accused in a bizarre crime spree will stand trial. Alex Kerestesy allegedly destroyed a hotel lobby, stole a cart full of items from a drug store and walked off with it wearing only his underwear. Kerestesy said he didn't mean any harm and has mental health issues. But police say he admitted to using drugs before the incidents."I just want to say this whole thing was just a misunderstanding. That's all I can say for now," he said heading into his preliminary hearing on robbery and assault charges after his alleged crime spree...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
