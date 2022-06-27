ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Your Well-Being: Reviewing all you need to know about the pandemic

 3 days ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot has changed recently with COVID-19. More people can get vaccinated. Others wonder if a booster is right for them. To review the latest in the pandemic and how we can all stay safe, Dr. DeAnne Brooks, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Cone Health, joined...

Novant Health launches lactation support programs for LGBTQ+ families

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When it comes to parenthood, LGBTQ+ individuals can face challenges prior to and after birth or adoption. Novant Health now provides specialized breastfeeding/ chestfeeding classes for LGBTQ+ families that address specific challenges this community faces. Shelley Carleson is an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant with Novant Health....
Yes, you need to drink more water during your workout!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You have probably heard this a million times. Drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water each day. That's half a gallon of water or 2 liters. Experts say not drinking enough water can cause dehydration which causes fatigue, a headache, or dizziness. Though people accept the saying...
In the Weeds: Cugino Forno comes under fire from DOL, locals

Featured photo: Bailey Park is the crowning jewel in the revitalization of downtown Winston-Salem currently. (photo by Owens Daniels) The specially imported ovens from Naples fire up. Outside, the Coal Pit has already beckoned a rambunctious crowd that forms a line entering the revitalized power plant. It’s Saturday, and to many people in the suburbs and small, strip-mall towns surrounding downtown Winston-Salem, this is as close to a metropolitan experience that a 30-minute drive will allow: a strategic, concrete playhole that shields the unassuming suburban public from the “poors,” the hustlers, skateboard punks and other unmentionables that might contaminate this shiny oasis surrounded by a sea of uncertainty. This is Bailey Park, the current crown jewel of downtown renewal efforts.
UNCG selected for Amazon Career Choice Program

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is about how Triad school districts and county leaders will improve school safety. UNCG and Amazon announced a new partnership to offer full college tuition to their more than 750,000 hourly employees in the United States. UNCG is the largest state university...
FOX8 News

Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro goes cashless

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A popular summertime attraction in the Triad is moving into the future with how it lets customers pay. According to a post on Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe’s Facebook, beginning on Friday, July 8, the park will be going fully cashless. That means the park will only be accepting credit cards, debit […]
Food pantry feels impact of inflation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation, supply chain issues and rising gas prices are impacting food pantries across the state. A Greensboro food assistance market is feeling the impact of a greater need in the community, as well as inflation, supply chain issues and rising gas prices. According to the USDA,...
FOX8 News

Toyota’s Greensboro battery plant could create even more jobs as North Carolina budgets $225 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The budget North Carolina lawmakers are working through and hoping to pass today includes a surprising line item: $225 million for Phase II for Toyota’s battery manufacturing plant that would bring 5,000 more jobs to the Greensboro/Randolph County megasite. Toyota in December announced a nearly $1.3 billion investment to build its […]
WXII 12

Yadkin County 'miracle girl' turns childhood injury into awareness campaign

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — For the last 14 years, Jesse Keaton has been called a "miracle girl." But the name stems from a nightmare. At 6 years old, she fell off her dad's tractor in Yadkin County while they were mowing hay. In an interview with WXII back in 2008, days after the accident, Keaton described the scary moments of trying to save herself as the blades were still going.
NCDA&CS finds spotted lanternfly in Forsyth County, first established presence of the pest in the state

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the first established presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in the state. Initial surveys indicate the known distribution of the pest is within a 5-mile radius in Forsyth County near Interstate 40 in Kernersville extending to the Guilford County line. Survey efforts are ongoing.
Be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly!

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the invasive spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state's wine and grape industries. Groups of them have been spotted in Forsyth County, according to the NC Dept of AG. These critters aren't dangerous to humans or...
FOX8 News

Elon Police Department warns citizens of text message scam

ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad police department is warning people about a scam that uses them to try and get people to click on a suspicious link. Elon Police Department posted on Facebook on Wednesday that they’d been notified by multiple people about a text message circulating. A shared screenshot of the message shows […]
