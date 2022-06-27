ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Fatal pedestrian crash closes Lancaster Drive near Salem for several hours overnight

By KATU Staff
nbc16.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. — Police and emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the 4000 block of Lancaster Drive and Ibex...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

13-year-old boy dies in crash on Hwy 99E near Woodburn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Woodburn Tuesday evening. Just after 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 33. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to a rest in a ditch.
WOODBURN, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., June 28

On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
SWEET HOME, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley Davidson, operated by James Sheehan (57) of Portland, collided with a southbound silver Mazda MZ3, operated by David Norby (76) of Oregon City, that was turning left across traffic. Sheehan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Norby was uninjured. OSP was assisted by Gladstone Police Department, Clackamas Fire Department, AMR and ODOT.
MILWAUKIE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Oregon City News

Tigard DUII suspect killed in Milwaukie after pursuit

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police chase man into city, where he reportedly emerged from his crashed vehicle with a gunA suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early on Saturday, June 18. Clackamas County officials on Tuesday, June 21, released the identity of the man shot to death following an attempted traffic stop, along with the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Shortly before 1 a.m. June 18, Derrick Dewayne Clark of Tigard was believed to be driving under the influence of intoxicants when law enforcement...
MILWAUKIE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. The preliminary...
SWEET HOME, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lancaster Drive
kptv.com

Lebanon man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 20

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died on Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 20, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 55, about 25 miles east of Sweet Home. OSP said an investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment.
LEBANON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Officer 'assaulted' with groceries

The Forest Grove Police Department reports calls for service from June 10-16, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, June 10 A caller reported a subject wearing a red hood was possibly buying or selling drugs near a local hotel. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area. A caller reported an argument with their spouse was getting out of hand and requested police assistance. Officers found...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KXL

$50,000 Reward Now Offered In Marion County Murder

SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Milwaukie 2-car crash leaves man dead

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars on Highway 99E at Southeast Jennings Avenue left a man dead Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 9:30 p.m., OSP Troopers responded to the crash and found that a northbound red Harley Davidson crashed into a southbound silver Mazda MZ3 as it was turning left across traffic.
MILWAUKIE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kptv.com

Fire destroys part of stands at Oregon rodeo weeks before event

PHILOMATH Ore. (KPTV) - A large fire at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Monday night destroyed part of the grandstands just over a week before a large annual event. Firefighters responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. to the sight of a large fire engulfing the arena’s seating. They were able to eventually extinguish the flames. But not before the grandstands sustained heavy damage.
PHILOMATH, OR
oregontoday.net

I-84 Fatal, Multnomah Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Crane truck fuel spill, crash closes I-84 along Columbia River

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 between Troutdale and The Dalles was closed in the Columbia River Gorge due to a major crash involving a construction crane on Monday. Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation told FOX 12 that a crane truck overturned and caught fire...
TROUTDALE, OR
nbc16.com

Crews respond to deadly plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police said one person was killed after a small plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver Tuesday morning. Just before 7:40 a.m., Vancouver police responded to Pearson Field for the report of a plane crash. When emergency personnel arrived, they located an aircraft on...
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy