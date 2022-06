LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Children from across Michigan were brought to Lansing Wednesday with simple instructions: come out and play. Hundreds enjoyed their day at the state capitol. The “Come Out & Play” event gave children the opportunity to try new things and meet kids from other parts of the state. The event was done in the name of being active and positively impacting mental health.

LANSING, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO