Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescues trapped fawn in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials rescued a fawn that was stuck in a fence.

CPW said the fawn was found Saturday morning in Colorado Springs. According to CPW, the fence was surrounded by thick brush.

During the rescue, CPW says Officer Cassidy English also had to fend off the fawn's protective mother.

According to CPW officials, the doe and fawn are now back together and safe in the wild.

Officials ask that if you see wildlife in distress, call CPW at (719) 227-5200.

