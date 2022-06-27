ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescues trapped fawn in Colorado Springs

By Emily Arseneau
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0Zq2_0gNmk35G00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials rescued a fawn that was stuck in a fence.

CPW said the fawn was found Saturday morning in Colorado Springs. According to CPW, the fence was surrounded by thick brush.

During the rescue, CPW says Officer Cassidy English also had to fend off the fawn's protective mother.

According to CPW officials, the doe and fawn are now back together and safe in the wild.

Officials ask that if you see wildlife in distress, call CPW at (719) 227-5200.

The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescues trapped fawn in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Colorado Parks and Wildlife sets trap for bear that entered west Steamboat home

The morning of Wednesday, June 29, Colorado Parks and Wildlife got a call that a bear had entered a home on Indian Trail in west Steamboat Springs, according to Christy Bubenheim, administrative assistant at CPW in Steamboat Springs. The bear entered the home through an open window and snacked on Nutella, Tostitos and more, tracking its messy paws on the floors, as documented in photos from Bubenheim.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Governor awards swimming pool grants for Colorado communities Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nine communities in southern Colorado are among the 71 receiving state funding to help keep swimming pools open this summer and offset the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. KRDO Gov. Jared Polis' office released the list Thursday, two days after the deadline for applications, although some community officials said that The post Governor awards swimming pool grants for Colorado communities Thursday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Pets & Animals
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado women’s missing food trailer recovered thanks to 11 News viewers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After being reported stolen to the the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a woman’s missing food trailer was recovered Wednesday morning at the Walmart along Venetucci Boulevard in Colorado Springs. The owner of the trailer, Theresa Petruna, says the trailer was found as a result of the social media pushes by KKTV 11 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpw
KRDO News Channel 13

‘It really is shocking’: More than 60 miles of illegal trails found at one Colorado Springs open space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Parks officials from El Paso County, Colorado Springs, and the U.S. Forest Service Pikes Peak Ranger District are issuing an impassioned plea to hikers: Stop making illegal trails. The City of Colorado Springs says it found more than 40 illegal trails made just at Red Rock Canyon Open Space alone. The The post ‘It really is shocking’: More than 60 miles of illegal trails found at one Colorado Springs open space appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Tolling equipment installation underway in Interstate 25 Gap north of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers along the I-25 Gap between Monument and Castle Rock are getting closer to the time when they'll have to pay a toll to use the new express lanes. The express lanes, one in each direction, have been free to drivers since late last year when the Colorado Department of The post Tolling equipment installation underway in Interstate 25 Gap north of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Wake Up Wyoming

Drive The Most Remote Road In Wyoming

Late June of 2022 I took off in my little Cessna 172 from the Casper Wyoming airport, heading to the town of Lander. I was traveling with a few other airplanes on a weekend group fun flight. The rout took us between mountain ranges and over wide open Wyoming desert...
CASPER, WY
KRDO News Channel 13

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo launches app to further palm oil use awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is helping you save the rainforest by just using your phone. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo along with the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums launched the app PalmOil Scan. It allows you to know if the company you're buying from uses sustainable palm oil. "Palm oil The post Cheyenne Mountain Zoo launches app to further palm oil use awareness appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Monsoon showers and thunder return to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms return to our forecast across Colorado’s Western Slope on Thursday, but as is often the case, we aren’t all guaranteed to get rain every day. The upslope winds along the mountain slopes will be the areas most favored for showers and thunderstorms, but conditions are favorable for more widespread storms, some of which can be heavy, even away from the mountains.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New venue for Fourth of July celebration in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fourth of July Philharmonic celebration is back in Colorado Springs for the first time since COVID-19. The celebration this year will look a little different than it has in previous years. The concert by the Philharmonics, typically in Memorial Park, will now be at the Pikes Peak Center. The The post New venue for Fourth of July celebration in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Chance

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are featuring Chance, a 1-year-old Beagle mix that came to the shelter as an owner-surrender. HSPPR says Chance is is sweet and affectionate and loves to cuddle. He also loves to go on walks, explore the outdoors, and is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy