Bianca Belair wants WWE wrestlers to be respected as athletes and talks about Cody Rhodes' torn pec. Bianca Belair is proud to be a WWE Superstar, even if she did not grow up watching the product. Bianca is one of the best examples of the WWE Performance Center system and now, she is standing up for her fellow Superstars and saying that other athletes need to put respect on their name.

WWE ・ 8 HOURS AGO