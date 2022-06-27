ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Did you have loved ones traveling on Amtrak today? Call this number for crash updates

By Natalie Wallington
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

An Amtrak train derailed outside of Mendon, Missouri Monday afternoon, and deaths and injuries have been reported.

Amtrak has a hotline to call if you had loved ones on board the train to check in on their safety. The number is 800-523-9101.

Amtrak said its incident response team has been activated and they are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help passengers, employees and their families.

The train in question was heading towards Chicago on the long-haul journey from Los Angeles when it allegedly struck a dump truck, causing the derailment. The train’s next scheduled journey, from Chicago back to Los Angeles, has been canceled .

Follow The Star’s coverage for more live updates.

