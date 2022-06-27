Every Premier League Team's 2022 Pre-Season Fixture List

The Premier League officially returns on August 5 but there is plenty of soccer to be played before then in the form of pre-season friendlies.

Most EPL teams have plans to travel internationally this summer.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton are all heading to the United States, while Manchester United and Liverpool are due to face each other in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok where Liverpool will play Manchester United in July IMAGO

Australia is set to welcome Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Man United, who will also visit Norway as part of a packed schedule in Erik ten Hag's first preseason in charge.

Tottenham Hotspur are going to South Korea to capitalize on the popularity of star man Son Heung-min.

Man City and Liverpool will face off in the Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium on July 30.

Not sure who your team are playing? We have rounded up every Premier League club's pre-season schedule based on their confirmed fixtures.

Arsenal 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 8: Nurnberg, Max-Morlock-Stadion

July 16: Everton, M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

July 20: Orlando City, Exploria Stadium (Orlando)

July 23: Chelsea, Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

July 30: Sevilla, Emirates Stadium

Aston Villa 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 9: Walsall, Poundland Bescot Stadium

July 17: Leeds, Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)

July 20: Brisbane Roar, Queensland Country Bank Stadium (South Townsville)

July 23: Manchester United, Optus Stadium (Perth)

July 30: Rennes, Roazhon Park

Bournemouth 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 23: Bristol City, Vitality Stadium

July 30: Real Sociedad, Vitality Stadium

Brentford 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 9: Boreham Wood, Meadow Park

July 16: Stuttgart, Zeppelinstadion

July 23: Wolfsburg, AOK Stadium

July 26: Brighton, Amex Elite Performance Centre

July 30: Real Betis, Brentford Community Stadium

Brighton 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 9: Union Saint-Gilloise, Amex Elite Performance Centre

July 16: TBC, Estoril

July 23: Reading, Select Car Leasing Stadium

July 26: Brentford, Amex Elite Performance Centre

July 29/31: TBC, Amex

Chelsea 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 16: Club America, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

July 20: Charlotte FC, Bank of America Stadium

July 23: Arsenal, Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Crystal Palace 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 15: Liverpool, National Stadium, Singapore

July 19: Manchester United, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

July 22: Leeds United, Optus Stadium, Perth

July 30: Montpellier, Selhurst Park

Everton 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 16: Arsenal, M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

July 20: Minnesota United, Allianz Field

Fulham 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 16: Nice, Estadio Algarve (Faro)

July 17: Benfica, Estadio Algarve (Faro)

July 24: Estoril, Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota

July 31: Villarreal, Craven Cottage

Leeds ' Pre-Season Fixtures

July 14: Brisbane Roar, Cbus Super Stadium (Gold Coast)

July 17: Aston Villa, Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)

July 22: Crystal Palace, Optus Stadium (Perth)

Leicester City 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 9: Notts County, Seagrave

July 16: OH Leuven, Den Dreef Stadium

July 23: Derby County, Pride Park

July 23: Preston North End, Deepdale

July 31: Sevilla, King Power Stadium

Liverpool 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 12: Manchester United, Rajamangala Stadium (Bangkok)

July 15: Crystal Palace, National Stadium (Singapore)

July 21: RB Leipzig, Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)

July 27: Red Bull Salzburg, Red Bull Arena (Salzburg)

July 30: Manchester City (Community Shield), King Power Stadium (Leicester)

July 31: Strasbourg, Anfield

Manchester City 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 21: Club America, NRG Stadium (Houston)

July 24: Bayern Munich, Lambeau Field (Green Bay)

July 30: Liverpool (Community Shield), King Power Stadium (Leicester)

Manchester United 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 12: Liverpool, Rajamangala Stadium (Bangkok)

July 15: Melbourne Victory, Melbourne Cricket Ground

July 19: Crystal Palace, Melbourne Cricket Ground

July 23: Aston Villa, Optus Stadium (Perth)

July 30: Atletico Madrid, Ullevaal Stadion (Oslo)

July 31: Rayo Vallecano, Old Trafford

Nottingham Forest 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 8: Coventry City, Pinatar Arena (Murcia)

July 12: Burton Albion, Pirelli Stadium

July 16: Barnsley, Oakwell

July 20: Hertha Berlin (Pirelli Stadium)

July 23: Union Berlin, Stadion an der Alten Forsterei

Newcastle 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 26: Benfica, Estadio da Luz

July 29: Atalanta, St James' Park

July 30: Athletic Bilbao, St James' Park

Southampton 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 18: SK Austria Klagenfurt, Worthersee Stadium

July 23: Watford, Grosvenor Vale (Ruislip)

July 30: Villarreal, St Mary’s

Tottenham 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 13: Team K League, Seoul World Cup Stadium

July 16: Sevilla, Suwon World Cup Stadium (Suwon)

July 23: Rangers, Ibrox

July 30: Roma, Sammy Ofer Stadium (Haifa)

West Ham 's Pre-Season Fixtures

July 8: Servette, Stade de Geneve

July 12: Ipswich Town, Portman Road

July 12: Boreham Wood, Meadow Park

July 16: Reading, Select Car Leasing Stadium

July 19: Rangers, Ibrox

July 23: Luton Town, Kenilworth Road

July 30: RC Lens, Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Wolves Pre-Season Fixtures