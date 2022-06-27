Every Premier League Team's 2022 Pre-Season Fixture List
The Premier League officially returns on August 5 but there is plenty of soccer to be played before then in the form of pre-season friendlies.
Most EPL teams have plans to travel internationally this summer.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton are all heading to the United States, while Manchester United and Liverpool are due to face each other in Bangkok, Thailand.
Australia is set to welcome Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Man United, who will also visit Norway as part of a packed schedule in Erik ten Hag's first preseason in charge.
Tottenham Hotspur are going to South Korea to capitalize on the popularity of star man Son Heung-min.
Man City and Liverpool will face off in the Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium on July 30.
Not sure who your team are playing? We have rounded up every Premier League club's pre-season schedule based on their confirmed fixtures.
Arsenal 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 8: Nurnberg, Max-Morlock-Stadion
- July 16: Everton, M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
- July 20: Orlando City, Exploria Stadium (Orlando)
- July 23: Chelsea, Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
- July 30: Sevilla, Emirates Stadium
Aston Villa 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 9: Walsall, Poundland Bescot Stadium
- July 17: Leeds, Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)
- July 20: Brisbane Roar, Queensland Country Bank Stadium (South Townsville)
- July 23: Manchester United, Optus Stadium (Perth)
- July 30: Rennes, Roazhon Park
Bournemouth 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 23: Bristol City, Vitality Stadium
- July 30: Real Sociedad, Vitality Stadium
Brentford 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 9: Boreham Wood, Meadow Park
- July 16: Stuttgart, Zeppelinstadion
- July 23: Wolfsburg, AOK Stadium
- July 26: Brighton, Amex Elite Performance Centre
- July 30: Real Betis, Brentford Community Stadium
Brighton 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 9: Union Saint-Gilloise, Amex Elite Performance Centre
- July 16: TBC, Estoril
- July 23: Reading, Select Car Leasing Stadium
- July 26: Brentford, Amex Elite Performance Centre
- July 29/31: TBC, Amex
Chelsea 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 16: Club America, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
- July 20: Charlotte FC, Bank of America Stadium
- July 23: Arsenal, Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
Crystal Palace 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 15: Liverpool, National Stadium, Singapore
- July 19: Manchester United, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
- July 22: Leeds United, Optus Stadium, Perth
- July 30: Montpellier, Selhurst Park
Everton 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 16: Arsenal, M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
- July 20: Minnesota United, Allianz Field
Fulham 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 16: Nice, Estadio Algarve (Faro)
- July 17: Benfica, Estadio Algarve (Faro)
- July 24: Estoril, Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota
- July 31: Villarreal, Craven Cottage
Leeds ' Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 14: Brisbane Roar, Cbus Super Stadium (Gold Coast)
- July 17: Aston Villa, Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)
- July 22: Crystal Palace, Optus Stadium (Perth)
Leicester City 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 9: Notts County, Seagrave
- July 16: OH Leuven, Den Dreef Stadium
- July 23: Derby County, Pride Park
- July 23: Preston North End, Deepdale
- July 31: Sevilla, King Power Stadium
Liverpool 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 12: Manchester United, Rajamangala Stadium (Bangkok)
- July 15: Crystal Palace, National Stadium (Singapore)
- July 21: RB Leipzig, Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
- July 27: Red Bull Salzburg, Red Bull Arena (Salzburg)
- July 30: Manchester City (Community Shield), King Power Stadium (Leicester)
- July 31: Strasbourg, Anfield
Manchester City 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 21: Club America, NRG Stadium (Houston)
- July 24: Bayern Munich, Lambeau Field (Green Bay)
- July 30: Liverpool (Community Shield), King Power Stadium (Leicester)
Manchester United 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 12: Liverpool, Rajamangala Stadium (Bangkok)
- July 15: Melbourne Victory, Melbourne Cricket Ground
- July 19: Crystal Palace, Melbourne Cricket Ground
- July 23: Aston Villa, Optus Stadium (Perth)
- July 30: Atletico Madrid, Ullevaal Stadion (Oslo)
- July 31: Rayo Vallecano, Old Trafford
Nottingham Forest 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 8: Coventry City, Pinatar Arena (Murcia)
- July 12: Burton Albion, Pirelli Stadium
- July 16: Barnsley, Oakwell
- July 20: Hertha Berlin (Pirelli Stadium)
- July 23: Union Berlin, Stadion an der Alten Forsterei
Newcastle 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 26: Benfica, Estadio da Luz
- July 29: Atalanta, St James' Park
- July 30: Athletic Bilbao, St James' Park
Southampton 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 18: SK Austria Klagenfurt, Worthersee Stadium
- July 23: Watford, Grosvenor Vale (Ruislip)
- July 30: Villarreal, St Mary’s
Tottenham 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 13: Team K League, Seoul World Cup Stadium
- July 16: Sevilla, Suwon World Cup Stadium (Suwon)
- July 23: Rangers, Ibrox
- July 30: Roma, Sammy Ofer Stadium (Haifa)
West Ham 's Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 8: Servette, Stade de Geneve
- July 12: Ipswich Town, Portman Road
- July 12: Boreham Wood, Meadow Park
- July 16: Reading, Select Car Leasing Stadium
- July 19: Rangers, Ibrox
- July 23: Luton Town, Kenilworth Road
- July 30: RC Lens, Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Wolves Pre-Season Fixtures
- July 20: Deportivo Alaves, Camilo Cano Stadium (La Nucia)
- July 23: Besiktas, Camilo Cano Stadium (La Nucia)
- July 30: Sporting CP, Estadio Algarve (Faro)
- July 31: SC Farense, Estadio Sao Luis
