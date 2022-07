A new Nintendo Direct is imminent, and Metroid Prime might be coming to Switch this year? All this andmore on today’s GameSpot News. For the past few weeks, a Nintendo Direct (*Xenoblade Direct footage on screen* No, not that one) has been rumored to be in the works before the end of June. In the eleventh hour, Nintendo confirmed that a Direct is indeed happening *cheering sound effect* buuuuutttttt *record scratch sound effect ends cheering* that it’s going to be one of its mini presentations exclusively dealing with third party titles. So expect to see some news on titles like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope rather than the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO