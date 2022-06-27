ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania lawmakers to take fight for abortion rights to ballot box

pahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania lawmakers to take fight for abortion rights to ballot box. Pennsylvania lawmakers to take fight for abortion …. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.29.22 (4:30AM) Eyewitness Weather Webcast 6.28.2022 11PM. Eyewitness...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 8

Related
lebtown.com

Reform group urges PA lawmakers to stop killing bills without a vote

According to the organizers behind #FixHarrisburg, a growing number of Pennsylvania voters want to see the rules for Harrisburg politicians reformed. Redistricting, to give voters a fair chance at electing representatives who reflect their districts, is one priority outlined by the organizers of the #FixHarrisburg campaign. Another is #ReformTheRules, a plea with elected officials to revise their standards so that a handful of politicians can no longer block bills from being discussed on the Capitol floor.
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Pa. House Republicans want to block state funding for the University of Pittsburgh over fetal tissue research

The proposed ban complicates budget negotiations as GOP lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf try to complete the process before the June 30 deadline. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pennsylvania court blocks Gov. Wolf’s bridge tolling plan

A state court on Thursday permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea. A panel of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballot Box#Lawmakers#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Eyewitness#Politics State
WGAL

Attorney General Josh Shapiro to discuss abortion access in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia to discuss reproductive rights in the commonwealth. Shapiro, who is also the Democratic nominee for governor, said he will join doctors to highlight the importance of keeping abortion access legal. Shapiro has stated that if he...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Record voter turnout for Pennsylvania Senate, Governor races

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The May Pennsylvania Senate and gubernatorial primaries had some of the highest voter turnouts in decades According to Franklin & Marshall College’s Polling & Opinion Center, voter turnout for Republicans was the highest for a Pennsylvania midterm primary since 1994, and for Democrats the highest since 2002. Nearly 40% of Republicans turned […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

Why are state House Republicans trying to block funding for Pitt?

HARRISBURG — A proxy fight over abortion led by state House Republicans jeopardizes hundreds of millions of dollars in tuition assistance for Pennsylvania college students. At issue is public funding for Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities — Lincoln University, Penn State University, Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh. Last year, the state allocated almost $600 million to these four institutions. Most of the money subsidizes in-state tuition for Pennsylvanians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Bill Signed into Law that Expands Property Rights Protections

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
MISSOURI STATE
YourErie

PA Senate Race: Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will return to the campaign trail more than two months after suffering a stroke. Fetterman, who currently serves as the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, will join the Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania for a reception in Wynnewood, Montgomery County on July 21. Tickets for the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy