State College residents struggle to find affordable, one-person housing options

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) –Affordable housing options in State College are becoming sparse, and even more so for people who live alone, according to one resident who has experienced the market.

When Karen Rhodes was looking for a low-income, single occupancy housing option in State College, her options were limited.

“I don’t drive, I can’t live out in Timbuktu,” Rhodes said. “I need to be close to the grocery store, the doctor’s offices and all that.”

She said the unit she settled on that met her low-income housing tax credit requirements was a downgrade.

“It’s older. I don’t have a washing machine,” Rhodes said. “I wash my stuff by hand, so I’ve gone backwards.”

Now Rhodes is raising awareness on the limited number of one bedroom affordable housing options in the borough that accept low-income housing tax credit vouchers.

State College Senior Planner, Maureen Safko, said one option that is available is Addison Court, located on Beaver Ave. The affordable housing complex is home to over 80 units.

“That doesn’t come close to meeting the need for those units,” Safko said.

Safko said there are some updates in the future for people who are looking for housing that accepts low-income housing tax credit vouchers. The borough is in the process of creating a mobile informational app with resources.

“Home: H.O.M.E. (Housing Options Made for Everyone),” Safko said. “That will guide people to what is available.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Rhodes said she has been in contact with the borough to discuss the possibility of creating more single occupancy options, but has been hearing a similar response.

“They’ll say, “Oh, I’m all for affordable housing, just not here. Somewhere else,” Rhodes said. “When everyone is saying, not here but somewhere else, there is no place left for the poor to live. Where are we supposed to go?”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.