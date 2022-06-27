Structural racism drives higher COVID-19 death rates in Louisiana, study finds
Disproportionately high COVID-19 mortality rates among Black populations in Louisiana parishes are the result of longstanding health vulnerabilities associated with institutional and societal discrimination, according to research conducted by an interdisciplinary team under the mentorship of University of Maryland (UMD) Clark Distinguished Chair Deb Niemeier and UMD Associate Professor of Kinesiology...worldmedicinefoundation.com
Comments / 1