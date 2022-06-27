ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Fish fry benefits St. Jude

By Ashley Daniels
hoiabc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Fried fish, beans and pulled pork were all available to benefit those in need at Meadow Avenue Tap in East Peoria Sunday. The Summertime Fish...

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoiabc.com

New thrift store opens to help addiction program

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Adult and Teen Challenge Greater Midwest now have a new thrift store in East Peoria. The new shop opened in what was Martin’s Furniture Store for over 70 years. Adult Teen Challenge is a faith-based, 12-month residential addiction program for men ages 18...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Free microchips for pets in the Peoria community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) is offering free microchip installations for your pet. Director of PCAPS, Becky Spencer, said they see an influx of pets lost around the Independence Day holiday. “We’re really trying to promote this program now because the 4th of...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Fire Dept. wants to bring truckloads of school supplies to kids, teachers

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Firetrucks crowded the entrance to the Walmart on University, but it wasn’t because there was an active fire. Inside, firefighters, members of the Afro American Firefighters Association and the Tri County Urban League were making a run on the school supply aisles, filling three carts full of notebooks, markers, crayons and more.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Local groups work to get healthier lunches for kids in Peoria Public Schools

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Under a new state law, schools have the option to spend a little extra to provide the best lunch option for kids. Previously they were restricted to choosing the cheapest option available, regardless of quality. Though the law has gone into effect, a spokesperson for Peoria Public Schools said they are under a contract that is not set to expire until the end of the 2022 to 2023 school year. The options for a new, possibly more nutritious contract won’t open up until the 2023 school year.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
East Peoria, IL
East Peoria, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
East Peoria, IL
Society
East Peoria, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
hoiabc.com

Victor Solomon, Leah Marlene set to entertain hometown fans

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two Central Illinois stars who have received national fame are coming home. Peoria’s Victor Solomon performs a “Concert for the City” this Saturday, July 2 at Dozier Park, with all proceeds donated to Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service. Solomon finished fifth...
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @ Peoria Pizza Works

And check out the plaque at our booth, it’s the second place award from the first season of The Midwest Slice Of Life! This is the pizza review series that I’m doing with my friend, Dan Belk. You can check out the entire awards show by clicking right...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hale Church to be demolished

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday morning voted unanimously to approve the demolition of Hale Church in the West Bluff. The historic church, built in 1890, was purchased by the KDB Group last summer with hopes of restoring the church to its former glory. It is located at 401 West High St., at the corner of Main and High Streets.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Fry#Fried Fish#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Charity#Abc
Central Illinois Proud

Broadway Lounge closing in August

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After eight years, Broadway Lounge in Peoria is entering its final act. Andrew Driscoll, who has performed on Broadway in New York City, owns the business and the property itself, located at 316 SW Washington in downtown Peoria. In true Broadway form, he said he...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

New exhibit showcasing important artists at Riverfront Museum

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Riverfront Museum says it will have some of the most important artists showcased. The exhibition is called “American Revolutionaries: Art and Disruption.”. The new national initiative by ‘art bridges’ represents American artworks spanning 166 years - from 1854 to 2020 -...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Local girls dominate Day 1 of State Farm Youth Classic

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some of the area’s, state’s and even country’s best youth golfers are in Bloomington-Normal this week for the State Farm Youth Classic that teed off on Monday. In the girls college division, it’s a battle of sisters at the top of the leaderboard. Pontiac’s Dani Grace and Ali Schrock are 1-2 on the leaderboard after the opening round. Younger sister Dani Grace, who will be a freshman at Illinois State this fall, put together the low round of the day with an even-par 71. Her older sister, Ali, who is also already an ISU Redbird and the defending Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Year is one shot back of her little sister at 72. Behind her sits Eureka product and future Bradley Brave Allison Pacocha at 73. Former Normal Community standout and current Evansville golfer Allison Enchelmeyer is in 4th after a 3-over 74.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Save not demolish; City of Peoria rehabbing historic homes

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Now abandoned and neglected, the City of Peoria is working to preserve and rehabilitate historic homes. As Brett Brooks reports, one of those dilapidated properties in the historic Randolph-Roanoke District now has a bright future. “This house was built in 1920. It was abandoned...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren Illinois looking to help local veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A utility company is helping those who protected and served our country. Ameren Illinois held a veterans outreach event at Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois in Peoria today. This program allowed veterans to come in and learn about programs to reduce their energy bills. Ameren...
hoiabc.com

Residents displaced after vehicle strikes building

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Seven occupants of a home have been displaced after a vehicle struck a building. The Peoria Fire Department says a vehicle was inside a building in the 2400 block of North University with the driver still inside. The driver of the vehicle was transported...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CENTRAL ILLINOIS ROAD TRIP: East Peoria’s Levee District booming

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – In the heart of downtown East Peoria lies what some consider to be the city’s oasis for shopping. It is a business district cemented across from city hall, huddled with restaurants, retailers, and residents. “The Levee District has been a great asset to...
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Ground broken on $23 million ag facility at Heartland Community College

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Ground has been broken on the new 29,500 square foot Ag facility at Heartland Community College. Ground was broken Tuesday during a ceremony, which featured Heartland staff, students, local officials, and agriculture industry leaders. The building, according to the college, will be located on...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Council members explain their votes on ‘Cure Violence’ assessment

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - In a tight 6-5 result from Tuesday night, Peoria’s city council voted not to invest in a nationally-recognized ‘cure violence’ program. Chicago-based group ‘Cure Violence Global’ wants $25,000 to do an assessment where they will pinpoint which areas suffer the most from violence.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Hot Thursday ahead of Friday storm chances

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - We’ll see one more day of sunny and hot conditions before active conditions return in the forecast. High pressure will drive our forecast for Thursday before an approaching cold front brings storms into the region Friday. Thursday will be a near carbon-copy of the last several days with sunny skies throughout the day and warm temperatures. Daytime highs will trend on the hotter side, with highs around the 90 degree mark.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy