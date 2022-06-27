ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Local Police Keeping Residents Safe for the 4th

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department and Prescott Valley Police Department, as part of the Tri-City DUI Task Force, will participate in DUI saturation patrols in conjunction with...

theprescotttimes.com

Chino Valley Local Pharmacy Burglary￼

On 06/27/2022 at approximately 3:29 am, three unknown individuals broke into the Chino Valley Pharmacy located at 1932 N. S.R. 89. The suspects entered the locked business through the front door. The suspects stole thousands of dollars’ worth of narcotic drugs and exited the business at approximately 3:31 am. All...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
myradioplace.com

Prescott Police Seek Public Help

Prescott Valley Police seek the public’s help in identifying three individuals who broke into a pharmacy early Monday. The three individuals broke the glass to the Dewey Pharmacy on East State Route 69 at around 4 am Monday, they then stole several thousand dollars worth of narcotics from the pharmacy. All suspects wore gloves, facemasks, and hooded jackets, completely concealing their faces.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Valley Police Holiday DUI

This Independence Day Holiday Weekend, Prescott Valley Police will be out in force conducting DUI, seat belt, and other traffic violation enforcement. The police department will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement beginning Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4, 2022.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

YCSO SERGEANT RICK LOPEZ’S PATROL VEHICLE TO BE DISPLAYED AT FALLEN OFFICER MEMORIAL IN PRESCOTT

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – (June 29, 2022) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Sergeant who was killed in the line of duty last evening will have his patrol vehicle on display in front of the Yavapai Fallen Officer’s Memorial on the Prescott Courthouse Plaza on Gurley Street. The Yavapai Fallen Officer Memorial was created and dedicated last May to honor those that gave their lives in the service of law enforcement. The memorial has the fallen officers names inscribed on a permanent plaque for posterity. Sgt. Lopez’s name will be added as the first member of the YCSO in 49 years.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $600 cash reward

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $600 cash reward. for information leading to an arrest. On Monday, June 27, 2022, at approximately 4:00AM, three unknown individuals broke the front glass door to the Dewey Pharmacy located at 12075 East State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona, and entered the locked business. They then stole several thousand dollars’ worth of narcotic drugs. All suspects wore gloves, facemasks, and hooded jackets which completely covered their faces.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
flagscanner.com

Fight over traffic accident involving a gun

At around 4:45 this afternoon, Flagstaff Police were called to the area of Cedar and West St for a non-injury accident involving two cars. The occupants of both vehicles began having a verbal dispute and one person pulled out a gun a threatened the other person and several others. The person with the gun left the scene and was later located at a nearby shopping center. It is not known if any arrests were made.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC’S HELP IN PHARMACY BURGLARY ￼

On Monday, June 27, 2022, at approximately 4:00AM, three unknown individuals broke the front glass door to the Dewey Pharmacy located at 12075 East State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona, and entered the locked business. They then stole several thousand dollars’ worth of narcotic drugs. All suspects wore gloves, facemasks, and hooded jackets which completely covered their faces.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Local Mayors Recognize YCSO Sheriff’s Deputy

In light of the recent loss of YCSO Sherrif’s Deputy Sgt. Richard Lopez, Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta and Prescott Mayor Phil Goode took a moment to express their condolences. Mayor Kell Palguta:. “Condolences and prayers go out to the YCSO family, friends and colleagues of the YCSO Deputy...
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Deputy killed in line of duty in Yavapai County

Sandra Eskin with the USDA talks holiday food safety in preparation for the 4th of July. Resources are available to help Americans on fixed or limited income. Seniors and older Americans are being impacted especially hard by the recent inflation. Many are living paycheck-to-paycheck. Arizona Snowbowl back to business after...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Yavapai County Deputies Help Make Multiple Rescues on Agua Fria River

On June 24, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm YCSO Deputies, Mayer Fire, DPS Ranger, YCSO Search and Rescue and Back Country Unit Swiftwater volunteers responded to assist with multiple rescues on the Agua Fria River in Mayer. A group of recreational all-terrain vehicle riders found themselves swept away by more than a fun evening. Following a flash flood in the area, one couple rolled their side-by-side and became stuck in a high point of the river. Quick acting YCSO deputies were able to coordinate the rescues without needing to deploy the Back County Swiftwater volunteers.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

How to donate to Yapapai County Sheriff sergeant who was shot and killed

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Community members and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office are rallying for the sergeant who was shot and killed. Sgt. Richard Lopez was shot after he was responding to a theft call and ended up in an hours-long standoff in Cordes Lakes. He died surrounded by his family at a Phoenix hospital on Tuesday.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Frontier Days Parade Route and Road Closures

On Saturday, July 2nd, the City of Prescott welcomes the 2022 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade and the Whiskey Row Boot Race! These fun activities will take place throughout the day on July 2nd and promise to be fun events for all. To make getting to the fun easier, here is what you need to know about the parade route location and road closures for both events on July 2nd.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

SR 179 TURN LANE IMPROVEMENTS AT BEAVERHEAD FLAT ROAD

SR 179 TURN LANE IMPROVEMENTS AT BEAVERHEAD FLAT ROAD. Desert Services International in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing roadwork on State Route 179 at the Beaverhead Flat intersection in the Village of Oak Creek. Construction will begin July 11, 2022, continuing through August 18, 2022. Road construction will consist of slope work to accommodate improvements to the right turn lane from SR 179 to Beaverhead Flat Rd. The improvements include widening and lengthening the turn lane with four inches of asphalt, 1/2’’ of asphalt concrete friction course, drainage improvements, and seeding. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions,
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Flagstaff Lifts Fire Restrictions

The City of Flagstaff has lifted current fire restrictions and returned to Stage 0 fire restrictions as of Tuesday, June 28 at 12 p.m. (noon). Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including City Parks, Open Spaces, and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

YCSO investigating shooting of 3 people, 1 fatally, in the Red Rock Crossing area

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a fatal shooting involving three people that left one man dead on the evening of Sunday, June 26. The shooting occurred in the Red Rock Crossing area, southwest of Sedona city limits, according to YCSO Public Affairs and Government Relations Director, Kristin Greene, but she was not specific about where.
SEDONA, AZ
knau.org

Two people still missing in Sedona in separate cases

The Sedona Police Department says the vehicle of a missing Sedona woman was found Sunday. A Ford Escape belonging to Yolan Miller was found parked on a Forest Service Road near the Honanki Heritage Site. The car has been parked there since June 19th, which is the last known siting of Miller. Her roommate told authorities she thought Miller had driven to Jerome.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Lynx Lake, Verde River Eagle Closures Lift July 1st

The Prescott National Forest will be lifting the closure restrictions and opening the John’s Tank Trail #94 on the east side of Lynx Lake on Friday, July 1, 2022. The trail has been closed to public entry since December to provide protection to nesting bald eagles. No young eagles were produced this year. Bald eagles have used Lynx Lake as a nesting site for the last fourteen years. For seven of the past ten years, eagles have successfully produced young eagles.
PRESCOTT, AZ

