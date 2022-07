YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire restricted traffic on a portion of Interstate 83 northbound in York County during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, June 29. According to York County Control, the incident was around Exit 24 on the northbound lanes of the interstate. At the time, the fire was believed to be under control, but there was fire equipment being moved around the area.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO