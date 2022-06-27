ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Two charged with meth possession

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE - Two people were charged Friday with possession of methamphetamine in separate incidents by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Patsy A. Heitzig, 35, of South Roxana, was charged June 24 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3...

