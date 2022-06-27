Two charged with meth possession

EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a June 22 accident on Morrison Road, Granite City. John T. Turcott, 68, of Granite City, was charged June 24 with failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle, failure to give aid or information in accident involving death or injury and operation of uninsured motor vehicle causing bodily harm, all Class A misdemeanors; and failure to report accident to police authority by driver, driving too fast for conditions and improper lane usage, all Class P misdemeanors.

