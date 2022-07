Spending on state political campaigns by outside groups is approaching $10 million in June as Oklahomans go to the polls on Tuesday in the primary election. The independent expenditures are allowed to be spent in unlimited amounts as long as they are not coordinated with campaigns. But who or what organizations are donating money for the expenditures largely remains a secret because of state and federal campaign finance laws.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO