ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Winning $1K A Week NY Lottery Ticket Sold In Mount Vernon

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSwwd_0gNmh0Xi00
4th Avenue Snack Plus Inc. at 73 S. Fourth Ave. in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A New York Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket worth $1,000 a week for life was sold in Westchester.

The lucky ticket for the Sunday, June 25 drawing, was purchased at the 4th Avenue Snack Plus Inc. at 73 S. Fourth Ave. in Mount Vernon, the New York Lottery said.

The winning numbers included 2-36-37-44-52 with a Cash Ball of 2, lottery officials reported.

The unnamed winner can collect the $1,000 a week for life, or an estimated lump sum payout.

The name of the winner was not revealed.

The CASH4LIFE drawing takes place every Monday and Thursday at 9 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

New York resident wins $1K a week for life

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Two $10K Mega Millions Tickets Sold In North Jersey

A pair of $10,000 New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in North Jersey. The two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, June 28, drawing were purchased at the following locations:. Bergen County: Quick Chek #34, 354 Kinderkamack Rd., Emerson. Passaic County: Avyn LLC, 101 Newark Pompton Turnpike Suite 5,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

$44K Lottery Ticket Sold In Bergen County

A $44,705 Fast Play lottery ticket was sold at a Bergen County convenience store. The ticket was for the $10 50X the Cash Fast Play game and won 100% of the Progressive Jackpot. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
Westchester County, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Mount Vernon, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
westchesterfamily.com

Beach and Pool Fees Waived in Westchester County

Exciting news for Westchester residents! The County just announced that beach and pool fees will be waived for the season in response to inflation costs. Starting on Tuesday, July 5, the fee waiver applies to Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle (only waived Monday through Thursday), Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson (only on the weekends), and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon, which is currently free. This also applies to the County’s pools such as Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Queens Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize

A New York man won a $1 million lottery prize. Aaron Isacov, a resident of the Queens neighborhood of Kew Gardens, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery's Lucky 13 scratch-off game, according to an announcement from NY Lottery on Tuesday, June 28. He received the prize as...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Lottery
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in N.J. as jackpot jumps to $365M

A $2 million Powerball ticket was purchased in New Jersey for Monday’s lottery, but with no tickets matching all the winning numbers the top jackpot increases to $365 million for the next drawing. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the second-prize ticket was sold later Tuesday. The ticket...
LOTTERY
Bassey BY

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant 51 Court St. White Plains, NY 10601

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant opens Monday through Sunday. Call (914) 368-8664 for summer hours. Caribbean Thyme Restaurant offers Caribbean food and is an excellent place for lunch and family dinner. They provide healthy meal options, gluten-free options, and easy parking. Also, they do catering for all occasions. Check their menu here.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

Taco Bell Holds Grand Opening For New Poughkeepsie Location

A brand-new Taco Bell location is serving customers in the Hudson Valley. Taco Bell hosted its grand opening ceremony for its new Dutchess County restaurant located in Poughkeepsie on Route 9, according to an announcement from representatives on Wednesday, June 29. Representatives said the eatery had a private ribbon-cutting on...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
norwoodnews.org

Port Morris: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 304 East 134th Street

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units in a 7-story, residential building at 304 East 134th Street in the Port Morris section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by S. Wieder Architect, and developed by Joel Rubin under the East 134th Terrace LLC, the structure yields 22 residential units. Available on NYC Housing Connect, the online portal of NYC Department of Housing, Preservation and Development (HPD) are 7 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Powerball Lottery Player Wins $150K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in the Saturday, June 25, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $150,000. The ticket was sold at Shoprite #585, 14-22 Prospect Ave.,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Resident Wins $825,000 State Lottery Prize

A Fairfield County resident has claimed an $825,000 lottery prize. Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, June 21, that an unnamed Stamford resident won a 200X lottery prize. The winning ticket was purchased at Newfield Petro Corp., which is located at 582 Newfield Ave. in Stamford, CT Lottery announced. to sign...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy