Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-27 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-27 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 14:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Huerfano, southeastern Costilla and western Las Animas Counties through 400 PM MDT At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms over western Las Animas and southern Huerfano Counties. Movement of individual cells are northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Walsenburg, Aguilar, Cokedale, Starkville, Gulnare, Cuchara Pass, Stonewall, Hoehne, Spanish Peaks, Boncarbo, Model, Segundo and Weston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pueblo County through 315 PM MDT At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Avondale, or 12 miles southeast of Pueblo, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Boone, Avondale and Pueblo Depot. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Fremont, northeastern Custer and Pueblo Counties through 300 PM MDT At 236 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of developing strong thunderstorms across portions of Pueblo and eastern Fremont Counties. This area of storms were nearly stationary while individual cells are moving generally northward to eastward around 10 to 20 mph. Very strong winds could impact areas far away from rain or lightning. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pueblo, Junkins Burn Scar, Florence, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Penrose, Pinon, Blende, Pueblo West, Canon City, Avondale, Beulah and Wetmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 14:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Teller and west central El Paso Counties through 330 PM MDT At 259 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Divide, or 20 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls and Crystola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 15:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Chaffee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL CHAFFEE COUNTY INCLUDING THE COTTONWOOD PASS AND COTTONWOOD CREEK AREAS At 329 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorm activity and rainfall rates have decreased over the Warning area, though light to moderate showers continue. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Areas west of Buena Vista and Cottonwood Pass. This includes the following streams and drainages North Cottonwood Creek, South Cottonwood Creek, Silver Creek, Denny Creek, Middle Cottonwood Creek, Powell Creek, Arkansas River, North Fork Chalk Creek, Chalk Creek, Hughes Creek, Cottonwood Creek and North Fork Middle Cottonwood Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

