Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 15:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Chaffee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL CHAFFEE COUNTY INCLUDING THE COTTONWOOD PASS AND COTTONWOOD CREEK AREAS At 329 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorm activity and rainfall rates have decreased over the Warning area, though light to moderate showers continue. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Areas west of Buena Vista and Cottonwood Pass. This includes the following streams and drainages North Cottonwood Creek, South Cottonwood Creek, Silver Creek, Denny Creek, Middle Cottonwood Creek, Powell Creek, Arkansas River, North Fork Chalk Creek, Chalk Creek, Hughes Creek, Cottonwood Creek and North Fork Middle Cottonwood Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO