Hrezi loses court challenge on primary issue to Larson in 1st District congressional race

U.S. Rep. John Larson announces his reelection campaign in East Hartford. Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

Muad Hrezi, an East Hartford Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. John Larson for the 1st District congressional nomination, has lost an effort in court to be placed on the ballot for a primary election.

Hrezi failed to win sufficient support at the state Democratic convention in May to primary Larson, who won the party nomination. Hrezi then tried to petition his way onto the ballot.

When the petition drive fell short, Hrezi sued Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, demanding that his name be placed on the ballot and claiming the shortfall was the result of delay by Merrill’s office and other difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic.

Superior Court Judge Cesar Noble ruled against Hrezi late last week. Noble said Hrezi could have avoided delay by appearing in person to pick up petition forms rather than waiting for Merrill’s office to email them.

“Even if Hrezi’s testimony were to be accepted, which it is not, that he was told (Merrill’s office) would email him the petition forms, they were nevertheless available for him to receive,” the judge wrote. “(State election law) does not mandate delivery of the petition forms, only their availability.”

Hrezi said in a statement that he would appeal.

“The case’s facts are clear and on our side,” Hrezi said. “I specifically asked and received confirmation from the Secretary’s office that the petition forms would be sent to me via email, and I even wrote and rewrote my email on my application per the office’s instruction. Yet, I didn’t receive the form until more than two days later. Had our campaign received the full forty-two days, we’re confident we would’ve surpassed the signature requirement.”

Hrezi also is challenging what he calls overly restrictive state ballot access laws. Arguments over the law are scheduled in July.

Larson said in a statement Monday that he is concentrating on the general election.

“Judge Noble’s ruling on Friday clearly and definitively denied Mr. Hrezi’s claims that the state was to blame for his failure to qualify. Specifically, Judge Noble found that the Secretary of the State’s office and local Registrars had followed the law. Now, it is my intention to focus on this consequential general election, so we address the vital challenges that confront us.

“While constitutional issues with regard to state statutes have also been raised, those matters will be left up to the court to resolve.”