HOWE, Texas (KTEN) -- Police in Howe said they arrested two Dallas residents early Tuesday morning after a convenience store was burglarized. According to investigators, the suspects -- identified as Antoinette Armstrong, 32, and Barry McNeal, 33 -- were seen at the Valero gas station in the 100 block of North Collins Freeway shortly after 4 a.m. They fled along with an unnamed getaway driver when officers arrived.

HOWE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO