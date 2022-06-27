Mondays for Moms: How to have a happy summer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Maureen Healy is an educator that specializes in the emotional health of children and she’s also the author of the book The Happiness Workbook for Kids.

She has five tips for happier experiences this summer.

Her first tip: Reframe challenges.

The happiest lives are built on the ability to reframe and bounce back from challenges.

Healy says you need to learn to use problems as stepping stones towards a better life. Becoming happier simply means being better than before and making an improvement in your mood to feel more positive.

Look at the upside and learn how to see the good things. At night, ask yourself what three good things happened in your day.

Tip number two: Help someone else.

“You know it’s that idea of other centeredness. Looking at someone else, how can I help someone else? And before you know it, you forget about your own problem. And it doesn’t have to be big. It can be walking the dog for your parents, helping a neighbor. It can be helping a friend, like maybe they want to put together a computer, like something fun,” Healy said.

Healy’s third tip: Have gratitude and show appreciation.

It’s important as parents that you feel thankful and that we demonstrate it. Send a ‘thank you’ note to someone or even just say thank you.



“It really boosts our own happiness levels and then by role modeling that, we’re teaching it to our kids.

Remember our kids see everything, even if we don’t think they are. They’re taking it all in. So even small things that we do mean a lot to kids,” said Healy.

Tip number four is simple but important.

Make memories.

