Gas Prices, Canceled Flights: Summer Travel Woes Mount

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
The busy summer travel season has been hectic to say the least.

On June 27, another 750 flights were canceled in the U.S., adding to the nearly 870 that were canceled on Sunday, the day before, according to flight data tracking website FlightAware.

Monday was the fifth consecutive day that commercial carriers canceled at least 500 journeys inside, heading into or out of the U.S. Wednesday was the worst day, with more than 1,400 cancellations.

Believe it or not, this weekend's cancellations were an actual improvement over the previous week's situation when there were nearly 1,500 cancellations on Friday June 17, and nearly 1,800 combined cancellations over the next two days.

Add to that rising gas prices that hit an all-time high earlier this month with an average of $5 per gallon, and the upcoming July 4 weekend is shaping up to be chaotic.

In the U.K., airlines were being blamed for overbooking earlier this year as the worst of the pandemic seems behind us. But that booking took place following deep cuts to staff during the height of the pandemic when travel was less popular, according to the BBC.

Some delays and cancellations in the U.S. were due to pilot and staff shortages, Forbes reported. There are some estimates that the airline industry will lose 12,000 pilots by next year.

United Proactive on Labor

United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings Inc. Report is gearing up for a rough summer as it cuts its flight schedule at its East Coast hub.

This week, United announced it is cutting roughly 50 daily flights at Newark Liberty Airport through the end of the summer to "help minimize excessive delays and improve on-time performance."

Newark just happened to be leading the world in flight cancellations Monday, with 113, or 17% of its schedule, canceled at last check Monday.

United did make some progress by coming to a two-year agreement with its pilot union.

United and the United Master Executive Council representing 14,000 United pilots as part of the Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA) voted to approve a tentative agreement on modified terms for a collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement will now go out to the rank and file for ratification.

The group says that a ratification will generate an additional $1.3 billion of value for United pilots over the course of the agreement.

According to the agreement, the pilots will see pay increases of 14.5% over 18 months, retroactive to the start of 2022, enhanced overtime compensation and premium pay, and a new, 8-week paid maternity leave benefit, among other perks.

Industry Turbulence In a Return to Normal

It has been a bumpy ride for airlines as the industry attempts to get back into a pre-pandemic swing following more than two years of decreased travel.

In April, American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group Inc. Report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines Inc. Report, and Alaska Airlines all posted record first quarter revenue.

United saw its revenue jump 135% year over year to $7.57 billion. While the company still lost $1.36 billion in the quarter, its operating loss more than halved year over year.

Following the quarter, United forecast a profit in 2022 and its highest second quarter earnings of record on the back of a resurgence in travel demand.

The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS News

Delta pilots to picket amid surging flight cancellations

Hundreds of off-duty Delta Air Lines pilots plan to picket this week, demanding a pay increase and that the carrier change their schedules to reduce flight disruptions. The Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement Monday that its nearly 14,000 members are working longer hours even as the airlines cancel thousands of flights, angering customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Travel chaos continues for an eighth day straight: Nearly 700 flights are canceled across the US as United vows to slash at least 12% - or 50 - daily domestic flights out of Newark to reduce delays which it blames on airport construction

America's travel chaos continued into a second straight week on Thursday as nearly 700 flights were already canceled throughout the United States by mid-day and United Airlines officials announced they would be cutting their service even further amid ongoing pilot shortages. According to flight tracker Flight Aware, the United States...
TRAVEL
The Atlantic

Air Travel Is a Disaster Right Now. Here’s Why.

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. “The very first symptom of the general collapse was an old one: nothing worked.” The sentiment is old—it comes from Doris Lessing’s 1969 novel, The Four-Gated City—but it’s hard to think of a better epitaph for the economic vibes of 2022. From the oil markets to the baby-formula markets to the general sense of safety and disorder, the U.S. seems to suffer from chronic Nothing Works Syndrome.
TRAVEL
Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
TRAVEL
rigzone.com

More Oil Workers Being Trained to Operate in Permian

The number of workers active in the Permian has dramatically increased since the invasion of Ukraine in late February. — More oil workers are being trained to operate in the Permian, suggesting that the industry is working on resolving labor constraints that had been holding back production growth. That’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

Construction begins on ‘Mammoth’ direct air capture plant

Swiss climate tech company Climeworks announced yesterday that it has broken ground on its biggest facility yet for capturing carbon dioxide from the air. The new Direct Air Capture (DAC) plant, named Mammoth, will significantly scale up the company’s operations in Hellisheiði, Iceland. That’s where Climeworks built Orca,...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Adds a Big Edge Over Carnival

Sending a email while on a cruise can be a challenge and streaming video or texting photos is sometimes simply impossible. That's because cruise ship internet has pretty major limitations. To put it bluntly, cruise internet is slow. Passengers pay around $20 per day for access on one device (which...
YOUTUBE
The Verge

Airline cancellations are spiking as July Fourth looms

Ahead of the July Fourth weekend, airlines are facing a wave of concern over flight cancellations — and new pressure from Washington to make sure they’re not leaving travelers in the lurch. Wednesday saw more than 2,000 cancellations in a single day, according to FlightAware data, with uncertainty...
LIFESTYLE
