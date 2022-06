PAC-12 powerhouses in University of Southern California and University of California, Los Angeles are both reportedly on the move, leaving to join the Big Ten. First reported by PAC-12 reporter Jon Wilner, the deal has not been finalized and is in stages of negotiation, though new reports indicate that the finalization may be announced by Friday. It would be the first move for the conference since 2010 when University of Utah and University of Boulder, Colorado accepted invitations to join in 2011 and 2012, respectively. USC joined the conference 100 years ago in 1922, when it was called the Pacific Coast Conference. UCLA...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO