Travis County, TX

Travis County DA vows not to prosecute women seeking abortions

By Fred Cantú
CBS Austin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCriminal charges are now a possibility after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled federal constitutional protections for abortion. And on Monday, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza made it clear he will not support filing charges against women who seek to terminate a pregnancy. Garza believes overturning Roe v. Wade...

San Marcos ISD responds to Abbott's new school safety standards

In response to the school shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School on May 24, officials throughout San Marcos and Hays County have been collaborating to improve safety in local schools. On June 14, State Representative Erin Zwiener led a town hall meeting alongside a panel of San Marcos Police...
SAN MARCOS, TX
