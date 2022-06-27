ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lil Durk to live stream concert in Los Angeles on Apple Music Live

By Joe Wituschek
imore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Durk is the second act to come to Apple Music Live. The artist will stream his concert in Los Angeles to the music streaming service. The concert will kick off on Wednesday, June 29 at 10:00 PM EST. Lil Durk is following Harry Styles as the second act...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper Behind ‘Bring It Back’, Dies at 34

Click here to read the full article. Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper better known by his stage name Trouble, has died at 34. The “Bring It Back” rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly caught in a fatal shooting altercation on Saturday night. He had performed the same night, only hours before the incident. Variety has reached out to Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for more details regarding Orr’s death. Orr’s death was confirmed by his label, Def Jam Recordings, in a post on Sunday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble,” the label wrote....
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Chris Brown And Normani Share Steamy Moments In “WE (Warm Embrace)” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of his next album, Chris Brown has dropped off the visual for his latest single, “WE (Warm Embrace).” Directed by Arrad, the steamy music video begins with a teaser of Brown other track entitled “Sleep At Night.” As the visual progresses, singer-songwriter Normani appears in a silver satin dress. The two dance to the seductive sounds of the newly released track and showcase their passions for dance while exploring the natural on-camera chemistry between them. More from VIBE.comLil Baby Named ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year For Second Year In A RowH.E.R. Is Suing...
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Pushes Man For Disrespecting King Von, 6ix9ine Reacts

Lil Durk is fresh off of the release of 7220 (Deluxe), which will earn him an estimated boost of 75K units in sales this week. And while many have celebrated the project's release, a recent concert didn't necessarily go as smoothly as he'd likely want it. Footage emerged on Sunday of the rapper getting into a heated confrontation with a fan who was allegedly disrespectingKing Von. Durk scolds the individual before lightly shoving him.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Chris Brown's 'Breezy' Album Likely Won't Debut At No. 1 Thanks To Lil Durk & Bad Bunny

Several factors stood in the way of Chris Brown earning his second consecutive chart-topping debut with his latest album. On Saturday (June 25), Hits Daily Double released the first-week sales projections for the “No Guidance” vocalist’s 24-song Breezy LP, revealing CB’s 10th studio album was on pace to sell anywhere from 60,000 to 70,000 total album-equivalent units. Additionally, Lil Durk, who released the deluxe edition of his Billboard 200 No. 1 album 7220 last week, is in contention for a Top 10 debut with Chris Brown due to similar sales projections.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Vibe

Kirk Franklin And Maverick City Music Bring “Melodies From Heaven” To 2022 BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. A red-suited Kirk Franklin and gospel collective Maverick City Music took the 2022 BET Awards stage with a spiritual performance. Joined by a choir and live instruments, together, the musicians and singers delivered a powerful performance of their religious tunes. Their two-song set began with the song “Kingdom” from Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin’s latest album Kingdom Book One. The praise and worship session continued with Kirk Franklin’s 1995 classic “Melodies From Heaven.”More from VIBE.comBET Awards 2022: See The Complete Winners List And Acceptance SpeechesKirk Franklin's Son, Kerrion, Arrested In Connection To Murder...
MUSIC
thesource.com

[WATCH] Lizzo, Chance the Rapper, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch and More Perform at 2022 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards are in the books and feature performances from the industry’s hottest stars. Lizzo opened the show with a performance of her hit single “About Damn Time.” Later in the show, Chance The Rapper and Joey Bada$$ have a hit on their hands with “The Hights & The Lows.” The duo hit the BET Awards on Sunday to give the first official performance of their collaboration.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Coi Leray Partners With Sprite’s Limelight Global Music Program

Click here to read the full article. The first half of 2022 has seen rap star Coi Leray continue her arrival as one of the brightest young stars in Hip-Hop. After having dominated the airwaves throughout last year with a string of hit singles, including the Lil Durk-assisted Billboard smash “No More Parties,” “Big Purr (Prrdd)” featuring Pooh Shiesty, and “Twinnem,” the Massachusetts native and New Jersey rep has further capitalized on that moment with new releases like “Anxiety” and her Nicki Minaj collaboration “Blick Blick.” Add in a guest appearance on Fivio Foreign’s B.I.B.L.E. cut “What’s My Name” to keep...
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Harry Styles
TMZ.com

Roddy Ricch Says Kanye Randomly Jet Sets During Recording Sessions

Roddy Ricch is shaking off the sophomore slump of his last album with a new EP titled "The Big 3" -- and has plenty of wild stories to share about making it. During a new interview with DJ Hed and Chuck Dizzle for HomeGrownRadio, Roddy discussed making up with Kanye after he had the cojones to publicly diss Ye’s Grammy piss stunt back in 2020.
MUSIC
Vibe

Nas And Mass Appeal Partner With Live Nation Urban For “Hip-Hop 50 Live” Celebration

Click here to read the full article. Nas, Sacha Jenkins, and Mass Appeal have announced a partnership with Live Nation Urban to launch “Hip-Hop 50 Live,” the latest wrinkle in the entertainment company’s cross-platform celebration of the culture’s 50th year of existence. Kicking off this summer, “Hip-Hop 50 Live” will spearhead various live events throughout the nation, from park jams to musical festivals, which will include interactive experiences, pop-up shops for merchandise, original content, educational activations, Web3 launches, and more. This November, as part of Hip-Hop History Month, “Hip-Hop 50 Live” will include programs highlighting the culture’s greatest moments, contributors, and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vibe

Premiere: Jim Jones & Maino Of The Lobby Boyz Bring Out The Bikes In “No Love” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. The Lobby Boyz unveil the music video to their new single “No Love,” which finds Harlem’s Jim Jones and Brooklyn’s Maino mobbing out in the streets and holding court with their crew in apartment building vestibules. Directed by Will C & Tana of Street Heat, the clip begins with Jones opening the door to a tenement lobby, where he and his cohorts link up with Maino and his faction. Dressed in all black, sans his red sneakers and designer frames, Maino atones for his misdeeds over the soul-stirring production, asking, “Who do you...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Concert#Apple Music Live#The Voice Lrb
BET

Wu-Tang Legend Method Man Announces Collaboration Between Him and Son PXWER

Rapper PXWER is bringing the pain in the rap game just like his famous hip-hop legend dad Method Man. Meth’s oldest son, Sha, is working on a collaborative album with his rapper-turned-actor father. The original member of Staten Island’s Wu-Tang Clan made the announcement on June 23 on stage at the Artie Verse festival in Irving Plaza, according to Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Beyoncé Debuts 'RENAISSANCE' Lead Single "Break My Soul"

Beyoncé has officially shared the lead single of RENAISSANCE, entitled “Break My Soul.”. Clocking in at just over four-and-a-half minutes, the cut features production work Tricky Stewart, Terius Nash and Bey herself. The upbeat, summer-ready cut fuses sonic hints of music from the islands as Beyoncé sings of finding new love and life — feeling free with the anthem as she sings “Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Halsey, Pusha T to Be Featured on Calvin Harris’ New Album

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, producer/DJ/recording artist Calvin Harris shared the news of his new album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,” the follow-up to his critically acclaimed “Vol. 1” from 2017, with nearly 20 mostly marquee artists named as collaborators for the Ag. 5 release, from Justin Timberlake to Pusha T to Halsey to Snoop Dogg. Harris uploaded a minute-long teaser video to his social media — complete with a view of crashing waves and funky guitar riffs — to announce the collaborations, which also include Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, Tinashe,...
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Daz Dillinger Announces Retirement From Rap

Daz Dillinger is calling it quits on the rap game. On June 25, The Dogg Pound rapper announced he will be retiring. Daz made the revelation via Instagram, sharing the news with his over 633,000 followers. “The legend has officially retired. Not my problem anymore,” the post reads. The...
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
Vibe

Wyclef & Amazon Music Announce 25th Anniversary Of ‘The Carnival’ Livestream

Click here to read the full article. Three-time Grammy Award winning rapper, musician and actor Wyclef Jean will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of his 1997 classic debut album The Carnival with an Amazon Music livestream on Sunday (July 3), from New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre. The performance is set to feature surprise guests from some of the myriad musicians who contributed to The Carnival becoming the iconic album that it is today–hopefully including the original members of the Fugees. More from VIBE.comWyclef Jean & More Stars Celebrate Haitian Culture At Michaël Brun's Bayo ConcertWayno's Connected Because He's RespectedHow Amazon Music Became A Home...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vibe

ESSENCE Festival Performances And Programming To Livestream On Hulu

Click here to read the full article. ESSENCE Fest and Hulu have teamed up to bring the annual event to fans in the comfort of their homes. The 2022 festivities are set to be aired live on the streaming platform from June 30 – July 3. Select ESSENCE festival musical performances and programming will be broadcasted live for the first time ever. Taking place in New Orleans and virtually, the annual in-person event will be exclusively available to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost and requires a Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription.More from VIBE.comJazmine Sullivan, Jeezy,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Publishing Briefs: BMI Links With Twitch; Kobalt Signs Doja Cat Writer

BMI has partnered with Twitch for “The Collective,” the streaming platform’s music creator program. Started in November 2021, the initiative invites a promising class of musicians to participate in special promotional opportunities with Twitch and its partners (like Rolling Stone and Amazon Music) and to grow their following with help from service. With the new partnership, BMI will help Twitch curate co-ops of likeminded artists of similar backgrounds, genres and career stages for The Collective. Alex Flores, BMI’s SVP, Creative. “BMI has an incredible track record as a source for new music discovery, and The Collective aligns with our commitment.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy