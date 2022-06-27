Lil Durk to live stream concert in Los Angeles on Apple Music Live

Click here to read the full article. Nas, Sacha Jenkins, and Mass Appeal have announced a partnership with Live Nation Urban to launch “Hip-Hop 50 Live,” the latest wrinkle in the entertainment company’s cross-platform celebration of the culture’s 50th year of existence.
Kicking off this summer, “Hip-Hop 50 Live” will spearhead various live events throughout the nation, from park jams to musical festivals, which will include interactive experiences, pop-up shops for merchandise, original content, educational activations, Web3 launches, and more. This November, as part of Hip-Hop History Month, “Hip-Hop 50 Live” will include programs highlighting the culture’s greatest moments, contributors, and...
Comments / 0