Lil Durk to live stream concert in Los Angeles on Apple Music Live

Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper better known by his stage name Trouble, has died at 34. The "Bring It Back" rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly caught in a fatal shooting altercation on Saturday night. He had performed the same night, only hours before the incident. Variety has reached out to Rockdale County Sheriff's Office for more details regarding Orr's death. Orr's death was confirmed by his label, Def Jam Recordings, in a post on Sunday morning. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble," the label wrote....

