Cuban migrants taken into custody by Border Patrol agents

A woman from Cuba died last week after suffering an injury on a migrant boat the U.S. Coast Guard found at sea off the Florida Keys. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Madely Gamboa Rios. Her date of birth was not known, but Tiffany Fridley, director of operations for the medical examiner, said she was born in 1973, making her either 48 or 49 years old.
For several years, a Key West man spray-painted the word ‘cyne’ on public and private property across the Lower Keys. The tagging was rampant, as the inexplicable word popped up on bridges, signs, Key West’s historic Old Town neighborhood, Navy property and in one case, a man’s dredging crane and storage box.
A fire in Key West can be a frightful sight. With older wooden homes packed together and thick vegetation along streets, there’s always the fear of a quick spread. And when a plume of thick black smoke rose high in the sky Wednesday night, visible across the Southernmost City, it certainly put the island on edge.
MARATHON, Fla. – The attorneys for the family of an Illinois woman who was killed last month in a parasailing accident off the coast of Marathon announced Tuesday that they are filing a lawsuit against the parasail operator. “The boat captain allowed the group to parasail in terrible weather...
(WSVN) - New details have been released following a deadly parasailing incident that ended in tragedy and the family involved is now taking legal action. An Illinois family has filed a lawsuit against Lighthouse Parasail, a company based out of Key West following a deadly accident on their Florida vacation that resulted in the death of a mother. The victim’s 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew were also injured.
Bette Zirkelbach, the manager of the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, could not hide her frustration, disappointment and sadness. An endangered adult loggerhead sea turtle had come out of the ocean to nest on Sea Oats Beach. Unfortunately, the female turtle was hit and killed while crossing U.S. 1 in Islamorada.
Wednesday morning was the last time subscribers of the Keys Citizen newspaper found their papers on their front porches, driveways or sidewalks when they got up in the morning. The oldest paper in the Keys has seen a lot of changes in its 116-year history. The most recent is a...
Monroe County is offering up to $25,000 in forgivable loans to help small businesses. Business owners can use the money to pay rent, utilities and payroll expenses. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) allocations through NYS Homes and Community Renewal.
