Cuban migrants taken into custody by Border Patrol agents

A woman from Cuba died last week after suffering an injury on a migrant boat the U.S. Coast Guard found at sea off the Florida Keys. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Madely Gamboa Rios. Her date of birth was not known, but Tiffany Fridley, director of operations for the medical examiner, said she was born in 1973, making her either 48 or 49 years old.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO