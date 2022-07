MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For the second day in a row, the 7-day average of new cases stayed below 1,400, according to the state Department of Health Services (DHS). Wisconsin hasn’t seen two consecutive days below that mark since the first two days of May. Wisconsin averaged 1,393 new cases per day, a little higher than Tuesday’s 1,381 average. A total of 1,787 tests came back positive in the latest batch of results.

