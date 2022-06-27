Longtime baseball scout Mike Wallace dies at 89

Mike Wallace in 2017 at Tony Gwynn Stadium. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mike Wallace, an amateur baseball scout in the San Diego area for nearly 50 years, died June 19 after battling throat cancer for the third time.

He was 89.

Wallace was a regular at college, junior college and high school diamonds across the county, working for the Angels, the MLB Scouting Bureau, the Oakland A’s, Montreal Expos, Detroit Tigers and for the last 20 years, the Cincinnati Reds.

Over the years , he either signed or recommended for signing major leaguers Troy Afenir, Thad Bosley, Jack Daugherty, Alan Trammell, Al Newman, Dave Smith, Bud Black, Mark Grace, David Wells, Mark Williamson, Matt Nokes, Alvin Davis, Glen Braggs, Randy Milligan, Darnell Coles, Tony Gwynn, Sam Horn, Bob Geren, Joel Skinner, Ferguson Jenkins, Len Dykstra, Brady Clark and Tony Clark.

Wallace played on a Michigan State team that won the Big Ten championship in 1954 and placed third in the College World Series.

He played professionally in the Philadelphia Phillies organization for three years and coached and managed in the minor leagues before turning to scouting.

He was one of founding fathers of the Area Code Games, the most prestigious amateur scouting event in the nation, and was a lifetime member of the Association of Professional Ballplayers as well as the Southern California Professional Scouts Association.

Services are pending.

