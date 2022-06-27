ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Longtime baseball scout Mike Wallace dies at 89

By John Maffei
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GEED_0gNmdG9Z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ox373_0gNmdG9Z00
Mike Wallace in 2017 at Tony Gwynn Stadium. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mike Wallace, an amateur baseball scout in the San Diego area for nearly 50 years, died June 19 after battling throat cancer for the third time.

He was 89.

Wallace was a regular at college, junior college and high school diamonds across the county, working for the Angels, the MLB Scouting Bureau, the Oakland A’s, Montreal Expos, Detroit Tigers and for the last 20 years, the Cincinnati Reds.

Over the years , he either signed or recommended for signing major leaguers Troy Afenir, Thad Bosley, Jack Daugherty, Alan Trammell, Al Newman, Dave Smith, Bud Black, Mark Grace, David Wells, Mark Williamson, Matt Nokes, Alvin Davis, Glen Braggs, Randy Milligan, Darnell Coles, Tony Gwynn, Sam Horn, Bob Geren, Joel Skinner, Ferguson Jenkins, Len Dykstra, Brady Clark and Tony Clark.

Wallace played on a Michigan State team that won the Big Ten championship in 1954 and placed third in the College World Series.

He played professionally in the Philadelphia Phillies organization for three years and coached and managed in the minor leagues before turning to scouting.

He was one of founding fathers of the Area Code Games, the most prestigious amateur scouting event in the nation, and was a lifetime member of the Association of Professional Ballplayers as well as the Southern California Professional Scouts Association.

Services are pending.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MaxPreps

Ranking the top 25 high school baseball cities in America

The city of San Diego has a long and great baseball history. Dating back to the 1920s, when it had arguably the best high school team in the nation, to the 21st century when it had multiple players taken No. 1 overall in the Major League Baseball draft, "America's Finest City" has been a baseball hotbed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Local tennis star turns pro again — in pickleball

SAN DIEGO — Cammy MacGregor is always moving. It’s her life. Back in the mid-’80s, she was ranked as one of the top 75 tennis players in the world. “I still play tennis. Tennis has been my life since I was seven years old,” MacGregor told FOX 5. But now, she’s found a new love […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
Madera Tribune

Vasquez twins headed to San Diego

Andrea, left, and America Vasquez-Daza stand with California Miramar University women’s soccer coach Marco Marquez after the Madera South twins signed their letters of intent in front of friends and classmates to play soccer at California Miramar. When Madera South graduate Andrea Vasquez-Daza was thinking about what school to...
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS 8

Lakeside golf course taken over by crows

SAN DIEGO — Residents in one Lakeside neighborhood say they’ve noticed a growing population of crows recently. The birds have made the Willowbrook Golf Course & Grill in Lakeside their new destination every night. The people who live there are describing it as an 'invasion.'. “I’d say there’s...
LAKESIDE, CA
Eater

18 Standout Food Spots in Mira Mesa

The community of Mira Mesa is becoming a sought-after area for restaurants, rivaling Kearny Mesa in its concentration of Asian establishments serving everything from Filipino food to Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese dishes. Dining options on the boulevard are increasingly diverse, running the gamut from traditional to fusion food; use this handy guide to this growing neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Grace
Person
Alvin Davis
Person
Randy Milligan
Person
Ferguson Jenkins
Person
Tony Gwynn
Person
Mike Wallace
Person
Al Newman
Person
Bob Geren
Person
Brady Clark
Person
Sam Horn
Person
Darnell Coles
Person
Alan Trammell
Person
Joel Skinner
Person
Tony Clark
viatravelers.com

21 Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

San Diego is a city with a lot to offer. It has wonderful beaches, a buzzing nightlife scene, and impressive history. The city is also known for its diversity. It is a city of over 1 million people and has more than 100 miles of beaches. It’s a beach bum’s dream destination: perfect weather, lots of fun things to do, and a laid-back vibe. It is also a city that’s got it all. From the beaches to the museums to the shopping, you’ll be able to find something for everyone in this beautiful city.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Must-See Stops In San Diego With Young Grandchildren

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. San Diego in sunny Southern California is the perfect trip with the grandkids. You could easily keep busy for weeks here and never repeat an activity, but you’ll find many you’ll want to do again and again. My daughter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fast Casual

Ike's adds San Diego location

Ike's Love & Sandwiches has opened in Sorrento Valley at 9430 Scranton Road in San Diego. "San Diego!!! You've shown us so much love, so you make it easy to want to open more SD locations," Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches," said in a company press release. "I created two new extra special sandwiches just for you! I have a place near Sorrento Valley and I'm so excited to have a brand-new Ike's to share Love & Sandwiches with you all."
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal Expos#Angels#The Mlb Scouting Bureau#The Oakland A#Detroit Tigers#The Cincinnati Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
thevistapress.com

4th Of July Fireworks Vista, San Marcos, Oceanside & Escondido

Monday, July 4, 2022 Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. Purchase tickets online below or in-person at VisTix, 200 Civic Center Drive (near the intersections of Alta Vista and Civic Center Drives). Customer service available weekdays noon to 5 pm. Brengle Terrace Park will open at 7am. The...
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
70K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy