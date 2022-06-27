ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Cugino Forno Pays Nearly $300K for Wage Violations

By Lena Geller
indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

North Carolina pizza chain Cugino Forno came under fire last week when the Department of Labor reported that 63 workers at its Clemmons, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem locations were denied full wages. An investigation by the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division found that Cugino Forno paid employees a base rate...

indyweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
triad-city-beat.com

In the Weeds: Cugino Forno comes under fire from DOL, locals

Featured photo: Bailey Park is the crowning jewel in the revitalization of downtown Winston-Salem currently. (photo by Owens Daniels) The specially imported ovens from Naples fire up. Outside, the Coal Pit has already beckoned a rambunctious crowd that forms a line entering the revitalized power plant. It’s Saturday, and to many people in the suburbs and small, strip-mall towns surrounding downtown Winston-Salem, this is as close to a metropolitan experience that a 30-minute drive will allow: a strategic, concrete playhole that shields the unassuming suburban public from the “poors,” the hustlers, skateboard punks and other unmentionables that might contaminate this shiny oasis surrounded by a sea of uncertainty. This is Bailey Park, the current crown jewel of downtown renewal efforts.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

835, 839, 841 REYNOLDA ROAD

841-3 Reynolda Rd-1BR/1BA-Hanes Park/West End APT!!! - 1 BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, SS S/R/DW/Micro, Stack W/D Hardwoods, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Water Included. $550.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Toyota’s Greensboro battery plant could create even more jobs as North Carolina budgets $225 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The budget North Carolina lawmakers are working through and hoping to pass today includes a surprising line item: $225 million for Phase II for Toyota’s battery manufacturing plant that would bring 5,000 more jobs to the Greensboro/Randolph County megasite. Toyota in December announced a nearly $1.3 billion investment to build its […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
Winston-salem, NC
Restaurants
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
Durham, NC
Restaurants
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
Winston-salem, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Clemmons, NC
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
Durham, NC
Lifestyle
Winston-salem, NC
Society
Greensboro, NC
Food & Drinks
Durham, NC
Food & Drinks
Greensboro, NC
Restaurants
Durham, NC
Society
Winston-salem, NC
Lifestyle
yadkinripple.com

NC’s highest auction award returns to Boonville

The town of Boonville can now be proud to host not one but two auctioneers who have earned the title of Bid Calling Grand Champion from the Auctioneers Association of North Carolina (AANC). In 2020, longtime resident and business owner in Boonville, Harold Hicks of the Hicks Auction Co., won...
BOONVILLE, NC
indyweeknc

NC Medical Marijuana Bill Held Up As Industrial Hemp Laws Sunset

There’s a growing industry here in North Carolina, and with it come countless rules, gray areas, and legal confusion—and no, we’re not talking about NFTs. The hemp industry has been blooming in the state for years, but North Carolina is one of 12 states that doesn’t have a medical marijuana program. With the end of the legislative session on Thursday, and with it the sunset of the state’s 2017 industrial hemp pilot program legalizing hemp, CBD, and delta-8 products for sale here, we’re left puzzling over a number of bills sitting in the General Assembly—some of which could help patients who desperately need access to medical marijuana, and some of which could hurt local hemp farmers and business owners who have built their lives around the industry.
POLITICS
News Argus

6271 Glen Way Dr

Rent: 6271 Glen Way Dr Winston Salem, NC 27107 - Property Id: 928997. Look no further for your dream home! This newly remodeled home has an open floor plan and plenty of living space. You'll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and new counter tops. The home features all new flooring on the entire main level and stylish new lighting fixtures throughout! The living area is ideal for entertaining guests or relaxing. Each bathroom is equipped with stylish fixtures giving you a perfect backdrop for your at-home spa day. This home has been fully repainted in our modern Dolphin Fin Gray. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Department Of Labor#Hour Division#Dol
indyweeknc

Backtalk: Hayti Reborn was not rejected

Last week, we republished a story from the 9th Street Journal about a community meeting between city and Durham Housing Authority officials and local residents addressing the controversial redevelopment of Fayette Place, a neighborhood within the Hayti community, and the Hayti Reborn proposal that was not selected for the redevelopment project. Reader Robert B. Glenn Jr of Durham sent us the following letter:
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Lawsuit alleges Greensboro company punished, fired employees for not attending prayer sessions

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit has been filed against a Greensboro-based home renovation company, alleging it required employees to participate in “prayer sessions” as a condition of employment, in violation of federal law. According to the EEOC’s lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aurora Renovations and Developments LLC retaliated against employees who opposed required participation in religious […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro goes cashless

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A popular summertime attraction in the Triad is moving into the future with how it lets customers pay. According to a post on Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe’s Facebook, beginning on Friday, July 8, the park will be going fully cashless. That means the park will only be accepting credit cards, debit […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
The Richmond Observer

New N.C. budget includes surplus, reserve, raises

The North Carolina Legislature released its latest proposed budget Tuesday night which includes raises for teachers and state employees, a school safety fund, and money for capital and infrastructure projects. The Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget of $27.9 billion is a 7.2% increase from the FY 2021-22 budget. “The good news,...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Fireworks Extravaganza at Northeast Park on July 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY – The County’s biggest fireworks display will light up the night at the 15th annual Fireworks Extravaganza. Guilford County Parks will host the event at Northeast Park, 3441 Northeast Park Dr., Gibsonville on Sunday, July 3 at 4 p.m. Guests should arrive at the park no later than 7 p.m. and plan to stay until after the fireworks finale.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Family Farm in Trinity going strong

TRINTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Farming is a family affair for the Harmons. “You got to have the family,” Michael Harmon said. “It is a lot of work. Takes a true team.” Since the pandemic, they’ve been sharing farm living on social media. “Our Instagram is sort of funny, but we try to do some agriculture […]
TRINITY, NC
FOX8 News

ACC headquarters could be leaving Greensboro

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Could the Atlantic Coast Conference headquarters be moving to Charlotte? That question should officially be answered within the next few weeks. It’s all part of the North Carolina state budget proposal that republicans unveiled Tuesday night. If the $27.9 billion spending plan passes, the ACC will likely leave Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

The Most Famous Restaurant In North Carolina

The most famous restaurant in North Carolina may be one you’ve never even heard of!. Our favorite people over at LoveFood found the most famous restaurants in each state. These are legendary restaurants that have added fifty things to my bucket list!. The most famous restaurant in North Carolina...
RESTAURANTS
wfmynews2.com

Be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly!

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the invasive spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state's wine and grape industries. Groups of them have been spotted in Forsyth County, according to the NC Dept of AG. These critters aren't dangerous to humans or...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCDA&CS finds spotted lanternfly in Forsyth County, first established presence of the pest in the state

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the first established presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in the state. Initial surveys indicate the known distribution of the pest is within a 5-mile radius in Forsyth County near Interstate 40 in Kernersville extending to the Guilford County line. Survey efforts are ongoing.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy