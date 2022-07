That happened quickly. A day that began with an initial report from Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline that both USC and UCLA were looking to join the Big Ten conference as early as 2024 ended with official announcements from both on their impending move. ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Heather Dinich reported that USC and UCLA were notified Thursday night that their applications to join the Big Ten conference had been accepted. USC and UCLA will be full members of the Big Ten conference effective Aug. 2, 2024, enabling the two schools to remain in the Pac-12 conference for the duration of...

