ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Here’s where you can see July 4 fireworks in the Austin area

By Taylor Girtman
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbB3P_0gNmb6Ty00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Fourth of July is near, and there are several scheduled July 4 fireworks shows across the Austin area.

Here are several plates to watch firework displays in the area.

Austin

The annual H-E-B Austin Symphony Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Celebration will start at 8 p.m. at Auditorium Shores and the Long Center. The fireworks show is free and features a show over the Austin skyline. The concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. followed by fireworks.

Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks is returning in 2022 to Q2 Stadium. Music from Willie Nelson & Family and others will start at noon. This is the first concert at Q2 Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online .

READ MORE: Here’s which fireworks are legal in Austin, Travis County

Bee Cave

Hill Country Galleria will hold its Independence Day Festival from 4-10 p.m. on July 4. The event will include live music, fair rides, face painting, food vendors and conclude with a fireworks show at dark. Admission is free. Visitors should bring blankets and chairs to watch the firework show.

Buda

Red, White & Buda will start a 9 a.m. July 4 with live music, a bike parade and vendors throughout the day. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m on the great lawn at the Buda Ampitheater & City Park. The event is free.

Cedar Park

The city’s July 4 Celebration will start at 5 p.m. with food trucks, vendors, inflatables, carnival rides, live music and more. A fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m. followed by a movie in the park. The event will be at Milburn Park. Admission is free.

Dripping Springs

Dreamland, an outdoor entertainment venue, is hosting an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday. The event will include music from 7-10 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $10 for children ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.

Hutto

The 4th of July Celebration will have live music, vendors, food trucks and kids’ activities with a fireworks show. The city of Hutto’s free event will be at the Brushy Creek Amphitheater from 5-9:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Fireworks sales a go in Texas despite burn bans statewide, here’s why

Leander

Liberty Fest will include live music, food, activities and end with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. The first music performance will start at 3:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Kyle

The Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show on July 4 will start at about 9:30 p.m. and last about 20 minutes. The city recommends watching fireworks from the Hays Performing Arts Center or from other areas in town. The fireworks will be set off from Plum Creek Golf Course.

Pflugerville

The city’s July 4th Pfireworks show will start at about 9 p.m. The city recommends parking near Hendrickson High School, Stone Hill Town Center or Costco to watch the show.

Round Rock

The Sertoma Independence Day Parade and Frontier Days event begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at night with fireworks. During the day, Frontier Days in Old Settlers Park will include music, pig races, a pepper eating contest and other activities. Live music from the Austin Symphonic Band will start at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at dusk. The event is free.

San Marcos

The SummerFest firework show will start at 9:30 p.m. The city recommends watching fireworks from the San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library, City Park or Bobcat Stadium.

Do you know of another fireworks show in the Austin area? Email us at reportit@kxan.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buzznicked.com

You Can Buy A 99-Pack Of Beer In Texas Because Why Not

Austin, Texas has a new motto right now, “Keep Austin Weird”. Combine that with a local brewery wanting to create something different. And that is when the 99-pack was invented. Yup, I am not lying. This thing is 100% for real. It’s obviously making some people very happy....
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buda, TX
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Cedar Park, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Hutto, TX
KTEN.com

What You Need to Know About Cedar Removal in Austin Texas

Originally Posted On: https://www.welovetreestx.com/what-you-need-to-know-about-cedar-removal-in-austin-texas/. What You Need to Know About Cedar Removal in Austin Texas. If your land has cedar trees that need removing, look no further. Learn all about cedar removal in Austin Texas and what you need to know here. Why chop down cedar trees?. Cedar trees have...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Matt’s El Rancho Turns 70, the MOIC Is a Speer Carrier, Ski Shores Reopens, Huckleberry Anchors at Still Austin, Desert Door Reveals the Pollinator, and More

All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, compatriot, it’s your Food News Buffet for the first week...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Independence Day#Localevent#Local Life#City Park#Bike Parade#Fireworks Celebration#Willie Nelson Family#Buda Red#White Buda
Community Impact Austin

Besos Cocina & Cantina now open in Round Rock, grand opening set for July 8

Besos Cocina & Cantina held a soft opening at 3107 S. I-35, Round Rock, on June 16 with a grand opening planned for July 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Besos Cocina & Cantina held a soft opening at 3107 S. I-35, Round Rock, on June 16 with a grand opening planned for July 8. The Mexican-inspired restaurant occupies a building formerly home to Tortuga Flats, which closed in 2018. 737-708-8017. www.facebook.com/besosrr.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Chronicle

Six Meals in Austin Under $10

This is not a piece complaining about food prices or inflation, but the tough reality is that everything is more expensive these days. And yet, there are still times when we just don't have the time or energy to make breakfast at home, pack a lunch to take to work, or cook dinner. Or maybe we just want to treat ourselves while also supporting local restaurants and food trucks, who have borne the brunt of the economic effects of the past few years.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Costco
News Break
Politics
Eater

Local Lobster Roll Spot Expands Onto North Lamar

Seafood restaurant Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster is opening another location closer to downtown Austin. This time, the lobster joint is taking over the former home of local diner Counter Cafe in Clarksville on 626 North Lamar Boulevard. First, it’ll begin serving out of its trailer parked at the building starting Thursday, June 30, and the physical restaurant will open sometime in September.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Family Eldercare issues fan emergency

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group providing fans to Austin-area residents in need says it ran out of fans. Family Eldercare posted Tuesday its current fan order is delayed due to supply issues. You can help by dropping off fans at the Family Eldercare location on Rutherford Lane in North Austin or donating on the Family […]
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown approves agreement with C2 Acquisitions to host two-day music festival in San Gabriel Park

Georgetown residents can expect the city's first music festival to be hosted at San Gabriel Park in April 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper/ Hunter Terrell) The Georgetown City Council during its June 28 meeting approved a one-year agreement between C2 Acquisitions and the city as its first steps toward hosting a two-day music festival.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

Why one Austin restaurant is closed for the summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen,” — and so they did. The Original Hoffbrau Steaks located on West Sixth Street in downtown Austin told customers it’s closed for the summer. A sign on its doors reads: “Hoffbrau will be closed June, July, August but will resume serving in September. Check our Facebook for further info.”
AUSTIN, TX
wgac.com

Woman Puts Up Sign Explaining the Golden Retriever on Her Roof

A woman in Austin, Texas put up a sign on her property to reduce the number of concerned people knocking on her door. Why? Her adorable Golden Retriever, Huckleberry, likes to sit on her roof. Can you blame the guy? It’s a great view of the neighborhood. A perfect place...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy