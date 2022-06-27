ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

METRO 911: Smith Rd. in Davis Creek back open after crash

By Amanda Barber
 3 days ago

UPDATE (June 27, 2022, at 7:19 p.m.): Metro 911 says the 2300 block of Smith Road is reopened after a two-vehicle accident with one patient transported for injuries.

DAVIS CREEK, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports that the 2300 block of Smith Road in the Davis Creek area is closed after a two-vehicle accident.

Metro says one patient has been transported for injuries.

Units are on the scene investigating.

Responders include the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Ambulance, Loudendale Volunteer Fire Department, Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

