ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Department of Nursing at SUNO hopes to address diversity in healthcare

By LBJ
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— For the first time ever, Southern University at New Orleans will offer a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, and classes begin this fall.

According to Executive VP of the Southern University system and Chancellor of SUNO, Dr. James H. Ammons Jr., “There is a critical shortage of diverse nurses and SUNO, as a historically Black institution, is now positioned to produce the people for the healthcare industry.”

In addition to the department ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, the university also announced that Dr. Kelly Smith would lead the program–a post she’s served up until now in the interim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDswf_0gNmapiH00
Simulation lab at Southern University at New Orleans Department of Nursing (WGNO-TV)

Smith said, “It is my, I felt, my purpose, passion giving back to the profession of nursing. My duty to step up and participate in making this a reality.”

The department will be housed in SUNO’s Natural Sciences Building and the facility includes patient simulators, simulation labs, a community clinic, and offices.

The COVID-19 crisis was a flashpoint of highlighting healthcare needs, but also motivation to produce more healthcare workers of color to serve those communities.

“What happens when you have a nurse in the community or a nurse in your family is it changes the health outcomes for that whole family. It changes the health outcomes for that community, that neighborhood that that nurse lives in and that’s why this school is important,” said CJ Marbley, COO/VP, New Orleans East Hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bizneworleans.com

Lighthouse Louisiana Announces New Leadership Team

NEW ORLEANS (press release) —Lighthouse President and CEO Dee Budgewater recently announced the promotions of Jenice Heck and Ted Haefele. Heck, who has spent the last 18 years building Lighthouse’s Vision Rehabilitation Services, assumed the role of chief operating officer and Haefele, who has an extensive background in operations and sales, is chief production officer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
bizneworleans.com

Award Winners at Ochsner, Tulane

NEW ORLEANS — Suma Satti, a thoracic medical oncologist with the Ochsner Cancer Institute, has been named the winner of this year’s “Woman of the Year” of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Mississippi-Louisiana Region. Man & Woman of the Year is a philanthropic competition to fight blood cancer among a group of motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States. “It’s not just the disease process; a cancer patient’s life falls apart when they get a diagnosis, so we need to do whatever it takes to get them the best care,” said Satti. “It is our job, responsibility, and honor to make sure they have options for quality care, research, and even basic amenities like transportation.”
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

“Art for All,” Free Admission to New Orleans Museums & Cultural Institutions

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – With summer in full swing, The Helis Foundation reminds Louisiana residents that they receive FREE admission on select days during the week to some of New Orleans’ most beloved cultural institutions. The “Art for All” program, underwritten by The Helis Foundation, includes an array of arts initiatives, including multiple public outdoor artworks for all to enjoy year-round.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans health officials urge HIV testing

NEW ORLEANS — Monday was National HIV Testing Day, and officials in the Greater New Orleans area are urging people to get testing and know their status. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Greater New Orleans area was ninth nationally for cities with high rates of HIV infections.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Smith
NOLA.com

East Jefferson High School graduation

The valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at East Jefferson High School is Javeon D'Ante Talbot. The salutatorian is Mohammad Y. Salous. Talbot, the son of Brittany and Toby Talbot, of Metairie, plans to major in psychology at Phillips Academy-Andover in the fall. At East Jefferson, he was a two-year football letterman for the Warriors and was selected as defensive MVP and a two-time team captain.
METAIRIE, LA
WAFB

Baby Queen crowned in Very Special Miss Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nova Joseph, of Hammond, was crowned as Baby Queen Very Special Miss Louisiana over the weekend at the Very Special Miss Louisiana pageant. TARC holds this pageant annually to fundraise for special needs children. This year, the pageant was held June 24-25 at the Mission...
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare Workers#Healthcare Industry#Diversity#College#New Department Of Nursing#Southern University#New Orleans Department#Natural Sciences Building
NOLA.com

2022 Essence Festival COVID vaccine mandate surprises some fans

After a difficult year as a school counselor in Houston, Kim Dunn was looking forward to spending a fun weekend with a colleague at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture. “This past school year has been really hard, dealing with kids and their mental health,” she said. “I just wanted to let my hair down, sing some songs and have a break.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WGNO

What’s next for Louisiana’s abortion ban?

Monday, Orleans Parish Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order on Louisiana's abortion ban, saying it's too vague. Abortion right's advocates agree with the judge's decision. However, anti-abortion advocates say they expected this to happen.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy