GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., while on an increased foot patrol at an apartment complex, a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer saw a vehicle he knew had been reported stolen on Monday, June 27. The stolen vehicle (2015 Chrysler 200) exited the apartment complex, and the GPD officer got back into his vehicle to initiate a traffic stop. The stolen vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, at which time the officer discontinued the traffic stop.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO