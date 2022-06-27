Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sullivan County

Richele Brooke (Slaughter) Ross made her way to her heavenly home with the Lord Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Lukes East Hospital with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Richard and Anita Conner Slaughter born November 11, 1970 in Kirksville, Missouri. Richele graduated from Kirksville high school in 1989. After high school she went to college and graduated from Southwest Missouri State University, now known as Missouri State University with a degree in business finance. She was employed at American Century Investment before her employment with Waddell and Reed at the time of her illness. On September 19, 1998, Richele married Travis Ross, and from this union two children were born. Richele never failed to provide above and beyond for both her children. She was heavily involved in all her kids' activities. She was Lee’s Summit North High School’s booster rep for wrestling, track and field, and softball. Her hobbies included traveling, puzzles, singing in Woods Chapel church choir, board games, and planning and attending events for her family and friends.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO