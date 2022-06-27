ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, MO

Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sullivan County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN, Mo. — On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Health Department reported three new cases...

Kirksville campaign sign theft caught on camera; county commissioner arrested

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A local county commissioner is accused of stealing a fellow commissioner's campaign sign, and it was caught on camera. Second District Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson, 71, of Kirksville, was arrested this week by Kirksville police on a charge of a class four election offense, specifically, stealing a campaign yard sign on private property. It is a misdemeanor.
Kirksville Police Department SUV crashes on way to another crash

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville Police Department SUV responding to a Thursday afternoon rollover crash at Baltimore and La Harpe streets crashed on its way to that wreck. It happened right around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Halliburton and Line streets. Sergeant Juan Chairez told KTVO the police...
Motorcyclist escapes serious injury after rear-ending SUV

NORTH OF KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — UPDATE: KTVO has now learned the names of those involved in Thursday morning's crash on Highway 63, two miles north of Kirksville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was operated by Clayton Coffman, 18, of Moulton, Iowa. The car that Coffman rear-ended...
SUV flips onto its side during crash on Kirksville's Baltimore Street

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash in Kirksville ended with an SUV on its side on Baltimore Street. The collision happened at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Baltimore and La Harpe streets. Sergeant Steve Feeney told KTVO an SUV driven by Linda Nall, 60, of Quincy,...
Moravia woman killed in Wednesday afternoon crash

Appanoose County — A Moravia woman was killed in an afternoon crash north of Unionville, Iowa. It happened just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 415th Street and Highway T61. According to the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, Robert Leffler, 49, of Moravia, Iowa, was driving northbound and...
KLIFE 3rd annual fireworks sale fundraiser at new location on Baltimore

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Just like how fireworks can make a big bright light in the sky, sometimes a helping hand is all a child needs to be able to meet their potential. The non-for-profit KLIFE is a youth mentorship organization in Kirksville that looks to help struggling kids find a voice to help guide them.
$20,000 reward offered in Memphis stolen machinery case

MEMPHIS, Mo. — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office announced this week that $20,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men wanted in connection with a recent stolen machinery case. Sheriff Bryan Whitney told KTVO that Ed's Machinery, the victim...
Richele Brooke (Slaughter) Ross, 51, Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Richele Brooke (Slaughter) Ross made her way to her heavenly home with the Lord Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Lukes East Hospital with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Richard and Anita Conner Slaughter born November 11, 1970 in Kirksville, Missouri. Richele graduated from Kirksville high school in 1989. After high school she went to college and graduated from Southwest Missouri State University, now known as Missouri State University with a degree in business finance. She was employed at American Century Investment before her employment with Waddell and Reed at the time of her illness. On September 19, 1998, Richele married Travis Ross, and from this union two children were born. Richele never failed to provide above and beyond for both her children. She was heavily involved in all her kids' activities. She was Lee’s Summit North High School’s booster rep for wrestling, track and field, and softball. Her hobbies included traveling, puzzles, singing in Woods Chapel church choir, board games, and planning and attending events for her family and friends.
Junior golfers take over Kirksville course

The silence that usually greets golfers when they go on the course was exchanged for some cheers, yells, and laughs, as youngsters hit the links. The Kirksville Country Club had their 15th annual Junior Golf Program this June. For four straight Tuesdays, kids ranging from seven to fifteen either began, adapted, or adjusted their golf game.
