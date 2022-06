FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — After multiple resources were deployed, two teens and one adult were arrested after failing to pull over for a traffic stop. The three, police say were driving at a fast speed near Ashlan Ave. and Fresno St. Monday night. Officials were able to locate them and saw the group jumping into a backyard of a home, then onto the campus of Pyle Elementary School.

