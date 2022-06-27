Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez enters 1st place in MLB All-Star ballot update

CLEVELAND -- Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, completing a four-run rally that gave the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.Amed Rosario began the comeback with a one-out double off closer Emilio Pagán that scored automatic runner Richie Palacios, prompting the Twins to bring in Jharel Cotton (2-2). A passed ball by Ryan Jeffers scored Steven Kwan, and Cotton retired José Ramírez before Naylor drove his first game-ending homer onto the left field porch. After rounding the bases, Naylor headbutted helmeted Cleveland manager Terry Francona. Earlier this...
Comments / 0