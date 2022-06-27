ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez enters 1st place in MLB All-Star ballot update

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez reclaimed top billing as a starter for American League in this year’s All Star game, according to the MLB’s second standings update. Ramirez,...

theScore

Reds trade Sandy Leon to Guardians

The Cincinnati Reds traded veteran catcher Sandy Leon to the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations, the teams announced Tuesday. The Guardians play a doubleheader Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins and will be without catcher Austin Hedges, who just landed on the seven-day injured list due to a concussion. The club also designated right-hander Ian Gibaut for assignment while recalling righty Anthony Castro and southpaw Konnor Pilkington.
Yardbarker

MLB roundup: Guardians score 4 in 10th to edge Twins

Josh Naylor belted a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, capping a four-run rally that powered the Cleveland Guardians to a stunning 7-6 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The Twins scored three in the top of the 10th, then got the first out in...
NBC Sports

Devers named All-Star finalist, Bogaerts snubbed in fan vote

Rafael Devers has a chance to start at third base in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. The Boston Red Sox star is an All-Star finalist for American League third basemen along with Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez. Ramirez led all AL players at the position with about 1,972,000 votes while Devers placed second with approximately 1,872,000.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/30/22)

It is Thursday, June 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to wait as the disciplinary hearings for quarterback Deshaun Watson enter the third day. That is our top story in the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Day 3 Of Watson’s Hearing. We have only...
CBS Minnesota

Naylor's 2-run HR in 10th gives Guardians 7-6 win over Twins

CLEVELAND -- Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, completing a four-run rally that gave the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.Amed Rosario began the comeback with a one-out double off closer Emilio Pagán that scored automatic runner Richie Palacios, prompting the Twins to bring in Jharel Cotton (2-2). A passed ball by Ryan Jeffers scored Steven Kwan, and Cotton retired José Ramírez before Naylor drove his first game-ending homer onto the left field porch. After rounding the bases, Naylor headbutted helmeted Cleveland manager Terry Francona. Earlier this...
