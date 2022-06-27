Fenway Park event homerun for Boston teens getting summer jobs

Treat yourself–and the kids–to the area’s top roller coasters, water slides, and more. Keep your weekends full of the coolest things to do around Boston with our weekly Weekender newsletter. Six Flags New England. Agawam. Drive time from Boston: 1 hour, 40 minutes. Best for: Thrill-seeking families...
If you're hitting the roads this Fourth of July holiday weekend, you won't be alone. AAA predicts that in Massachusetts 1.37 million people will travel for the holiday and 1.2 million of those will go by car. "I think we'll see a lot of travel Thursday afternoon and evening," said...
After traveling to the midwest section of the country recently, you realize that where you grow up kind of shapes who you become. I mean, it's not everything, but it certainly plays a role culture wise. Growing up in the Boston area, you sort of become proud of the unique...
DUXBURY, Mass. — Aerosmith's Steven Tyler was spotted on the South Shore getting some oysters at Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The restaurant posted photos on Instagram, saying, "Love it when our friends visit us at work." In May, the band announced the 74-year-old had voluntarily checked himself...
The Greater Boston area has no shortage of traditional Irish pubs, but very few of them have water views like so many of their fellow drinking spots in Ireland. A quick drive from downtown Boston — if you luck out with traffic — will actually bring you to such a place, however, and the Nashua location of The Peddler’s Daughter brings to mind some of the great pubs in the local area with cozy digs, friendly vibe, tasty comfort food and pints of ale and stout — and with the addition of some very nice vistas from its windows and outdoor deck.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
"Love it when our friends visit us at work 🤘," the restaurant wrote on Instagram. Legendary Aerosmith star Steven Tyler made a visit to Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury Wednesday. The oyster farm and restaurant, which boasts both a raw bar and farm tours, posted about the visit on...
OXFORD, Mass. — Geoff Esper, a Massachusetts native who is the second-ranked eater in the world by Major League Eating, is in training for this year's Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Contest. Esper tells WCVB he hopes for second place at the Coney Island hot dog eating contest...
A Methuen resident is one of five “lucky” winners from Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen in the past two months. Michelle Khoury won the $25,000 a year for life prize in “Lucky for Life” June 14. She claimed her prize June 17 at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
Even with high gas prices, a Massachusetts State Lottery player can buy a lot more than a tank of gas after winning a $1 million prize at 7-Eleven Tuesday. The prize was won off of a ticket from the game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword.” It was sold at a South Boston 7-Eleven, which is located at 566 Dorchester Ave.
The Boston Police Department arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in the Hyde Park neighborhood last year. On Wednesday, Pierre Valburn, 20, of Roxbury, and Jonathan Thebaud, 32, of Brockton, were arrested and charged with murder and accessory after the fact in connection to the October 2021 fatal shooting of Trevon Sands, police said.
Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Massachusetts should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Buff’s Pub as having the best wings in the commonwealth.
BOSTON — A luxurious hotel in Boston is offering a significant discount on stays through the end of the year. The Langham says it will be making a 20.22% discount on rooms available to guests through Dec. 30, 2022, in celebration of the completion of a two-year, multi-million dollar renovation project.
The music provided by the Boston Pops, bouncing out of the Hatch Memorial Shell stage and across the Charles River, feels like a must-have ingredient when enjoying Boston's beloved Fourth of July fireworks. And this year, the music is back. Conductor Keith Lockhart and the Pops will perform in Boston...
It's not just you: The income needed to afford a home in Greater Boston has increased a lot over the last year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Owning a home in the Boston area has long come with...
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
BOSTON — Several Boston performances of Neil Diamond’s musical “A Beautiful Noise” have been canceled because of COVID-19 cases. Shows through Sunday have been canceled. Performances are expected to resume on Tuesday. The musical is now adding an additional week of shows. It was previously scheduled...
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the people who viciously assaulted a young man outside South Station. Video of the attack, which happened early Friday morning, shows a group of young men repeatedly punching the victim, 20-year-old Adam Neufell, and shoving his girlfriend. The attackers then enter a...
A married Belmont couple in their 80s has been identified by police as the victims of a car crash on Soldier Field Road in Boston Monday evening. Donald and Jean Houllahan, respectively ages 85 and 83, died at a Boston hospital Monday night after their car was struck as they pulled onto the busy Boston parkway just after 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
