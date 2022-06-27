ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Fenway Park event homerun for Boston teens getting summer jobs

By Doug Meehan
WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying ball at Fenway Park is usually...

www.wcvb.com

Boston Magazine

The Best Theme Parks for Family Fun near Boston

Treat yourself–and the kids–to the area’s top roller coasters, water slides, and more. Keep your weekends full of the coolest things to do around Boston with our weekly Weekender newsletter. Six Flags New England. Agawam. Drive time from Boston: 1 hour, 40 minutes. Best for: Thrill-seeking families...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler spotted at Duxbury, Massachusetts, restaurant

DUXBURY, Mass. — Aerosmith's Steven Tyler was spotted on the South Shore getting some oysters at Island Creek Oysters in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The restaurant posted photos on Instagram, saying, "Love it when our friends visit us at work." In May, the band announced the 74-year-old had voluntarily checked himself...
DUXBURY, MA
City
Boston, MA
NECN

Visit a Pub by the River a Short Drive From Boston (Just Not the Charles)

The Greater Boston area has no shortage of traditional Irish pubs, but very few of them have water views like so many of their fellow drinking spots in Ireland. A quick drive from downtown Boston — if you luck out with traffic — will actually bring you to such a place, however, and the Nashua location of The Peddler’s Daughter brings to mind some of the great pubs in the local area with cozy digs, friendly vibe, tasty comfort food and pints of ale and stout — and with the addition of some very nice vistas from its windows and outdoor deck.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Meet the Mass. man ranked world's second-best competitive eater

OXFORD, Mass. — Geoff Esper, a Massachusetts native who is the second-ranked eater in the world by Major League Eating, is in training for this year's Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Contest. Esper tells WCVB he hopes for second place at the Coney Island hot dog eating contest...
OXFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Pierre Valburn and Jonathan Thebaud arrested in connection to the alleged murder of Trevon Sands in Boston’s Hyde Park

The Boston Police Department arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in the Hyde Park neighborhood last year. On Wednesday, Pierre Valburn, 20, of Roxbury, and Jonathan Thebaud, 32, of Brockton, were arrested and charged with murder and accessory after the fact in connection to the October 2021 fatal shooting of Trevon Sands, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

This Newton Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In Massachusetts, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Massachusetts should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Buff’s Pub as having the best wings in the commonwealth.
NEWTON, MA
WBUR

What to know about this year's Boston Pops' Fourth of July concert

The music provided by the Boston Pops, bouncing out of the Hatch Memorial Shell stage and across the Charles River, feels like a must-have ingredient when enjoying Boston's beloved Fourth of July fireworks. And this year, the music is back. Conductor Keith Lockhart and the Pops will perform in Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu announces longtime Firefighter to be next Boston Fire Commissioner

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Donald and Jean Houllahan, 85 and 83, identified as Belmont couple killed in Boston crash on Soldiers Field Road

A married Belmont couple in their 80s has been identified by police as the victims of a car crash on Soldier Field Road in Boston Monday evening. Donald and Jean Houllahan, respectively ages 85 and 83, died at a Boston hospital Monday night after their car was struck as they pulled onto the busy Boston parkway just after 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
BOSTON, MA

