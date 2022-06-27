ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Shaft’ Director Gordon Parks Threatened to Fire Richard Roundtree if He Shaved His Mustache

By Fred Topel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

There are three movies called Shaft and all of them star Richard Roundtree. However, it was the 1971 original that was a landmark for cinema and spawned a whole franchise. Roundtree starred in Shaft, Shaft’s Big Score and Shaft in Africa before returning to appear in Samuel L. Jackson’s 2000 and 2019 Shaft movies. To original Shaft director Gordon Parks, Roundtree’s role depended on his mustache.

Richard Roundtree | FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

The Criterion Collection released the original Shaft on 4K UHD and Blu-ray. The 4K edition keeps ‘70s film look, like 8MM home movies but in high definition and with all the colors of the era, plus the dark, gritty back alleys of New York City. In the new bonus feature “Revisiting Shaft ,” there is a clip of Parks telling the story of Roundtree’s mustache.

Gordon Parks cast Richard Roundtree in ‘Shaft’ for his mustache

Parks said a strong mustache was important to him in creating a Black hero who could compete with James Bond and Steve McQueen. Roundtree had that between his lip and his nose. But, Black actors hadn’t traditionally worn mustaches before Shaft .

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/up1wTd5shfc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Wesley Snipes Once Turned Down ‘Shaft’ Because It Was an Insult to ‘African-American Culture’

“The day before we started shooting in New York, Joel Freeman, my line producer, told Richard to go cut his mustache off,” Parks said. “I saw Richard walking across the floor with a razor and I said, ‘Don’t take too much of the mustache off, Richard.’ He said, ‘I was going to take it all off.’ I said, ‘You wouldn’t have a job if you did.’”In ‘

In ‘Shaft,’ Gordon Parks and Richard Roundtree bucked Hollywood tradition

Roundtree was confused by these conflicting orders. However, Parks made an executive decision for Shaft .

“He said, ‘But you all told me to take it off,’” Parks said. “I said, ‘Forget it, you’ve got a mustache.’ So I went to Joel and said, ‘Why’d you do that?’ ‘I don’t know,’ and he really didn’t know. He was just following Hollywood precedent down through the years.”

A first for facial follicles

John Shaft was the private detective who served his community when traditional law enforcement would not. He was a smooth ladies man and tough action hero. Parks said he was also the first one with a mustache.

“The romantic hero part, the mustache, you’ll be delighted to know was the first mustache put on a Black hero on film ever,” Parks said.

It may have been personal for Parks. Parks also sported facial hair in real life.

“So [MGM President] Jim Aubrey says, ‘What are you trying to do, make an image of yourself, Parks?’” Parks said. “I said, ‘Maybe, Jim, I don’t know. I like the mustache.’ Actually, they had figured in Hollywood it was too macho for a Black hero to have a mustache.”

The Shaft Criterion Collection edition also includes new features on the film’s music and costumes, and archival interviews with Roundtree and songwriter Isaac Hayes.

RELATED: Christian Bale Was ‘Frustrated’ with His Role Opposite Samuel L. Jackson in This Movie

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 6

Related
Deadline

Another American Icon: ‘Selma’ Star David Oyelowo Plans To Bring Sugar Ray Robinson To Screen In ‘Sweet Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred as Martin Luther King in Selma, British actor David Oyelowo is planning to play another American icon, Sugar Ray Robinson. The star of The Midnight Sky is in the process of writing the film Sweet Thunder, which he will also produce and star in, and tells the Times newspaper that it has proved a tireless passion project: “Selma took seven years; I think we’re almost ten with Sweet Thunder.” During that time, Oyelowo has been inspired to maintain the required level of fitness to play Robinson, who he says “had unbelievable footwork and incredible hand...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Clarifies He Was “De-escalating” the Situation Not “Comforting” Will Smith After Oscars Slap

While speaking with Gayle King for a Tribeca Festival chat in New York City on Monday, Tyler Perry clarified something when the topic of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars came up. During the wide-ranging conversation, the prolific producer was asked if Will Smith would keep his namesake soundstage at Tyler Perry Studios, as the 12 stages are named after someone Perry admires. The question sparked a notable hesitancy to discuss the now-infamous moment.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Body Parts': Film Review | Tribeca 2022'Subject': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Penelope Cruz, Andrew Garfield and More Stars at Chanel's Tribeca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Hayes
Person
Gordon Parks
Person
Richard Roundtree
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Wesley Snipes
BET

BET Awards 2022: Onscreen Beauty Sanaa Lathan Owns the Spotlight in These Iconic Roles

Actress Sanaa Lathan has made over a dozen appearances in some of Hollywood’s most successful movies and television shows since making her feature film debut in the Gina Prince-Bythewood directed film Love & Basketball. The 2000 film starred an ensemble cast including Omar Epps, Alfre Woodard, Kyla Pratt, and many more. The NAACP Image Award-winning star was one of many Hollywood stars in attendance at the BET Awards 2022 hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson. As we look back at yet another fantastic show, we’re revisiting some of the biggest moments, performances, and presenters from the event, including Sanaa, who presented the award for "Album of the Year" to Silk Sonic.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mustache#Film Star#Blu Ray#African
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama's Wife Acting Like 'Single Gal' While Working To Become Hollywood Queen Bee? Ex-FLOTUS Reportedly Rubbing Shoulders With Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Taylor Swift & Barbra Streisand

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama continue enjoying fame even after their time in the White House concluded on January 20, 2017. After their tenure as POTUS and FLOTUS ended, it was reported that the former first couple received a joint $65 million advance from Penguin Random House’s Crown Publishing Group for their respective memoirs.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

126K+
Followers
106K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy