‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 Premiere Date and Everything Else We Know so Far

What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for season 4 and the premiere date of the FX series is quickly approaching. Last season left fans on a surprising cliffhanger, with Nandor, Guillermo, and Nadja deciding to go their separate ways. Here’s everything fans need to know about where to watch the season 4 premiere and what the new season will be about.

Kayvan Novak as Nandor in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 | Russ Martin/FX

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ left fans on a cliffhanger

What We Do in the Shadows first premiered in 2019. The FX series is based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 mockumentary film by the same name. While What We Do in the Shadows has always delivered laughs, season 3 took things to another level.

In the season’s penultimate episode, fans learned that energy vampires only live to be 100 years old. Colin celebrates his final birthday, unaware that it will be his last while Laszlo tries to make everything perfect. After Colin’s death, the rest of the vampires are left shattered.

In the season 3 finale, Nandor, Guillermo, and Nadja decided to leave Staten Island and go their separate ways. Laszlo however decides to stay behind to take care of a regenerated baby Colin Robinson. Now the question remains, how will the vampire group come together again when the series returns with season 4?

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 premiere date

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 premieres Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. New episodes of the series will also be available for streaming on Hulu the following day. The first two episodes of season 4 will drop on the premiere date, with one new episode following every week. Episodes 1 and 2 are titled “Reunited” and “The Lamp.” Season 4 is anticipated to consist of 10 episodes in total, with the season finale currently scheduled for Sept. 6, 2022.

According to FX’s press release , What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 will feature “such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever.”

What is season 4 about?

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 has plenty of potential storylines to explore. The trailer shows Laszlo stepping up the challenge of raising Baby Colin. FX’s press release states that the vampires will return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of collapse.

Meanwhile, Nandor continues his quest for a new wife and judging by the trailer it isn’t going very well. Nadja opens a new nightclub with the goal of attracting rich humans. FX adds, “season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.”

